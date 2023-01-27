Chad Bowes hits highest score of men's T20 Super Smash season as Kings go top

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Kings 189-3 from 20 overs (Chad Bowes 89 off 52 balls, Leo Carter 70no off 45 balls) beat Central Stags 131-9 from 20 overs (Will Clark 44no off 36 balls; Zak Foulkes 3-22 off four overs, Will O’Rourke 2-25 off four overs) by 58 runs.

Chad Bowes has powered the Canterbury Kings to the top of the T20 Super Smash table, hitting the highest individual score of the men’s season.

Bowes delivered a batting clinic on a balmy Friday afternoon at Hagley Oval as the Kings thumped previous leaders, the Central Stags, by 58 runs.

Canterbury’s fourth win on the trot lifts them to the Super Smash summit with the Kings having two round games left, both against Otago. Win those and Canterbury would earn an automatic spot in the February 11 final, avoiding the February 9 elimination final.

To think the Kings remain without Black Caps Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, and Henry Shipley – showcasing the depth in the squad.

Opener Bowes set up the win for Canterbury, blazing 89 from 52 balls in a stylish innings, which included 12 fours and three sixes.

Leo Carter was also in the runs, smashing an unbeaten 70 from 45 balls – teaming up for a 104-run second wicket stand with Bowes.

Joseph Johnson/Photosport Canterbury's Chad Bowes blazed 89 from 52 balls against Central at Hagley Oval on Friday.

Bowes and Carter’s eye-catching batting got Canterbury through to 189-3 from their 20 overs, a total Central never threatened.

The Stags’ run chase started poorly with Will O’Rourke removing Bayley Wiggins and danger man Will Young within the space of three balls in his first over – the second of the innings.

Central slumped to 30-4 in the sixth over and never recovered.

The visitors’ batting was weakened, missing retired Black Caps legend Ross Taylor, who injured his groin at training on Thursday.

Joseph Johnson/Photosport Leo Carter was in the runs for Canterbury against Central, hitting an unbeaten 70.

Bowes struck the highest score of the men’s T20 season, overtaking Carter (88 not out), but would have been gutted not to bring up his first T20 ton.

It was some knock from Bowes, who scored his runs all around the ground and produced some smart reverse sweeps for boundaries.

Bowes, who became the competition’s leading run-scorer this season during his innings, made it look easy, timing the ball sweetly.

The former South African under-19 captain, moved to Christchurch in 2015 and has been a reliable performer for Canterbury in recent summers. Eligible for the Black Caps, his T20 form this season will surely be drawing attention from New Zealand men's selector Gavin Larsen.

Joseph Johnson/Photosport Canterbury's Chad Bowes celebrates bringing up his half-century against Central at Hagley Oval.

A 23-run final over off the bowling of Brett Randell propelled the Kings to a formidable 189-3.

Canterbury looked set for a score of around 200 after an excellent start, where they were 95-1 after 10 overs.

Bowes and Carter combined for a century partnership from 61 balls with Bowes providing the bulk of the scoring, accumulating 70.

Joseph Johnson/Photosport Ajaz Patel, right, celebrates the wicket of Canterbury opener Chad Bowes in Friday's Super Smash match.

Ajaz Patel brought about Bowes’ downfall as he charged down the wicket and was stumped by Wiggins – 11 shy of a maiden T20 ton.

Bowes set the tone from the opening over, hitting three fours off Randell.

All the runs were flowing from Bowes’ bat with the hard-hitting right-hander dominating the strike.

It took until the last ball of the sixth over until Canterbury scored their first runs from someone other than Bowes when Carter hit a boundary. By that stage Canterbury were 58-1.

The big moment

Randell’s final over of Canterbury’s innings. Central looked like they might peg back the Kings to a score of around 175, but Carter and Cam Fletcher added 23, which lifted them to a challenging total.

Best with the bat

Take a bow, Mr Bowes. The 30-year-old has been in outstanding touch this Super Smash season and again showed his class. He was ruthless on the Central bowlers, carting them around Hagley, and offered no respite. He deserved a first T20 ton, but fell just short.

Best with the ball

O’Rourke did the damage up front for Canterbury, nabbing two wickets in three balls in the second over – including the key wicket of Young. The right-arm paceman was tidy, conceding 25 runs from his four overs, bowling 11 dot balls.

The big picture

Canterbury roll on in the Super Smash with this their fourth win on the bounce. The Kings move to the top of the table and control their own destiny with two round games left. Win those and they’ll earn an automatic place in the final. Despite the loss, Central find themselves in a strong position for the top three finals. They’ll look to bounce back against Otago on Sunday in Dunedin.