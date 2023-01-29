Ben Lockrose the unlikely hero as Otago Volts stun Central Stags in Super Smash

Two Central Stags batters prospered after surviving close calls, but they ultimately lost to the Otago Volts in the T20 Super Smash.

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Central Stags 187-5 (Tom Bruce 79no off 45, Will Young 53 off 32; Travis Muller 3-33 off 4) lost to Otago Volts 190-6 in 19.3 overs (Ben Lockrose 58no off 26, Dean Foxcroft 46no off 32; Jayden Lennox 4-28) by four wickets

Ben Lockrose and Dean Foxcroft put together an unbroken partnership of 81 off 39 balls as the Otago Volts stunned the Central Stags in the Twenty20 Super Smash on Sunday.

The pair came together after 13 overs, with their side 109-6 chasing 188 at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin, knowing a win would secure them a place in the finals.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox had just taken two wickets in two balls to put the Stags on top, but that was where the damage stopped.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG Dean Foxcroft and Ben Lockrose put on 81 off 39 balls as the Otago Volts stunned the Central Stags in the T20 Super Smash on Sunday.

Foxcroft finished unbeaten on 46 off 32, but it was Lockrose, batting at No 8, who stole the show, making 58 off 26, including 30 off eight of the last nine legal deliveries.

Lockrose hit the winning runs with three balls to spare, sealing a four-wicket win that moved the Volts up to second on the ladder.

Tom Bruce and Will Young earlier made valuable runs for the Stags after surviving contentious umpiring decisions.

Bruce made 79 off 45 after being hit on the pads by Matt Bacon while walking across his stumps on nought, while Young made 53 off 32 after he was judged not to have got bat on a ball from Michael Rae while on nine.

The Volts were left frustrated by the pair of not-out calls as the pair put on 80 off 44 for the third wicket and helped the Stags post 187-5 from their 20 overs.

Openers Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson got the home side off to a fast start in reply, lifting them to 66-0 when the power play ended after six overs.

Six overs later, after they departed for 34 off 22 and 30 off 20 respectively, the Volts were 108-4, needing 88 off 48, with Foxcroft looming as the key figure.

Once Lennox took two wickets in the following over on his way to finishing with 4-28, it looked like the Stags were in the box seat.

Then came a partnership the Dunedin faithful will remember for a while.

The big moment

As the penultimate over started, the Volts needed 30 runs off 12 deliveries. When it ended, a Lockrose onslaught meant they needed just five off six.

Best with the bat

Lockrose had only batted twice in the Super Smash this season before Sunday, making an unbeaten 10 and an unbeaten 12. He now has an unbeaten 58 to his name as well.

Best with the ball

Lennox might not be the most-heralded of the Stags’ spinners – that would be Black Caps left-armer Ajaz Patel – but on this occasion he was the most dangerous, taking a career-best haul. His efforts deserved more than the Stags ended up walking away with.

The big picture

The Volts sit second only on net run rate, but face the first-placed Canterbury Kings in each of their last two games. Win both and they’ll finish first, earning hosting rights for the decider on February 11, but even if they lose both, they’ll still make the elimination final. The Stags now need to beat the Northern Brave on Friday to make that match themselves.