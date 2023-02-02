Ford Trophy: Defending champs Auckland Aces stay alive after Canterbury spin to epic collapse

New Zealand were hammered by 168 runs as India clinched the T20 series in Ahmedabad.

Canterbury 131 all out in 38.3 overs (Chad Bowes 37, Henry Nicholls 21; Louis Delport 4-16, Matt Gibson 3-17, Adithya Ashok 3-31) lost to Auckland Aces 132-3 (Cole Briggs 52, George Worker 40 Will O'Donnell 22) by seven wickets.

Defending Ford Trophy champions the Auckland Aces have kept their slim finals hopes alive with a seven wicket win thanks to a calamity of a batting collapse from Canterbury.

Sent in by Auckland captain Robbie O'Donnell, Canterbury was cruising along at 61 without loss with openers Chad Bowes and Black Cap Henry Nicholls seemingly in full control.

But home track advantage at Hagley Park stood for little as Canterbury then lost ten wickets for just 70 runs on a humid Thursday in Christchurch.

After being taken for 15 runs in his first two overs, left arm seamer Matt Gibson claimed the sort-after scalps of Bowes, Nicholls and Cole McConchie in his third and fourth overs to reduce Canterbury to 3-66.

From there the spin twins of Louis Delport and Adithya Ashok crippled the Canterbury middle and lower with seven wickets between them.

Delport’s 4-16 bettering his previous List A career best of 4-29, set last month against Wellington. Gibson’s 3-17 from five overs was also a personal best at List A level.

The most hotly anticipated comeback in New Zealand cricket right now took another successful step towards the England test series with Kyle Jamieson safely navigating through nine overs.

CHRIS SYMES/Photosport Kyle Jamieson has bowled another nine over spell in a bid to press his claims for a possible test return against England.

Without taking a wicket, the big seamer got through his overs at an economy rate of 3.78 in a bid to make the Black Caps squad that will be named on Friday.

In response, Auckland openers Cole Briggs and George Worker put on 93 for the first wicket before the former was run out for 52 and Worker (40) crunched one straight to mid-wicket, three balls later, off the bowling of Blake Coburn.

A 14-ball 22 from Will O'Donnell almost got Auckland home before a thick edge saw him fall to Angus McKenzie.

Competition leaders Central Stags host Northern Districts Men at McLean Park on Waitangi Day in the final match of the penultimate round and the winner will guarantee their spot in the top three and go a long way to securing top spot, which earns a direct route to the final.

Second and third contest the elimination final.

Auckland’s hopes of clinching third and a spot in the elimination final rely on them defeating Wellington in the final round plus the Stags beating Canterbury and the Otago Volts losing to Northern.

Ford Trophy points table: Central Stags 24 points (eight games), Northern Districts Men 22pts (eight games), Canterbury 21pts, Otago Volts 18pts, Auckland Aces 17pts, Wellington Firebirds 16pts.