Black Caps v England: Kyle Jamieson to play just one of two-test series

Kyle Jamieson will return to the New Zealand test squad in this month’s series against England.

Kyle Jamieson will play just one of the two cricket tests against England this month as his injury comeback is carefully managed.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the towering pace bowler was highly likely to play the series opener with the pink ball at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, starting on February 16, but sit out the finale at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

Jamieson was included in a 14-strong New Zealand squad for the much-awaited series and is likely to be part of a four-strong pace attack at Bay Oval alongside captain Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Neil Wagner. He hasn’t played for his country since suffering a back injury in England in June.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult would not be considered for the second test in Jamieson’s potential absence, Stead said, despite Boult returning from the UAE T20 league in time. Boult handed in his Black Caps contract to free himself up for T20 opportunities, but still hopes to be considered for the World Cup in October.

“That’s just about [Jamieson’s] continued rehabilitation and making sure we don’t put him in a compromising position going forward when we’ve still got important matches coming up throughout the rest of the year,” Stead said.

New Zealand play four home tests within the space of 33 days with Sri Lanka arriving for two tests in March in Christchurch and Wellington.

Jamieson, who has returned via club cricket and T20 and 50-over matches for Auckland, will play for the New Zealand XI in a two-day match against England in Hamilton over Wednesday and Thursday.

Should Jamieson play in the first test in Tauranga, there wouldn’t be any specific restrictions on his overs in a day or spell, Stead said. They would be careful with how he was used though with the focus on his long-term availability and health.

“We just feel now is the right time with four tests in the next month or so that he is ready to take that next step, but again I lace that with a little bit of caution that we want to make sure we do the right thing by Kyle as well.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson is set for his first test match since June last year after recovering from a serious back injury.

“He’s obviously an important asset to us. There’s no doubt what he’s done at the start of his career is pretty amazing. We want to make sure we get him back to that form as well.”

Jamieson has played one pink ball match in his elite career, featuring for the New Zealand XI in a two-day match at Seddon Park when England toured the country in 2018.

He starred with the bat, blasting 101 off 111 balls, which drew some words from frustrated English bowler James Anderson with one of the umpires having to step in.

Jamieson has been back bowling since the start of November and operating off his full run since early January.

CHRIS SYMES/Photosport Kyle Jamieson went wicketless for 34 runs from nine overs in Auckland’s Ford Trophy win over Canterbury on Thursday.

“While the eyes haven’t seen how many overs I’ve bowled, I’ve got a decent workload under my belt. It’s just another step on the journey and how we manage these next couple of weeks will be an ongoing discussion,” Jamieson said on Friday.

After such a lengthy injury layoff he admitted to feeling some emotion when Stead informed him he was returning to the test side for the first time in six months. Donning the black baggy again and representing his country would be a proud moment.

Fareed Khan/AP Matt Henry, centre, celebrates a wicket during the second test against Pakistan in Karachi in January.

Seamer Henry is also set to return at Bay Oval after suffering an abdominal injury which occurred during the latter stages of the second test against Pakistan early last month.

Henry won’t participate in the warm-up match against England with wife Holly due to give birth to their first child. Stead was confident Henry would hit the ground running in Tauranga if selected, despite limited recent cricket.

New Zealand's pace unit head into the England series slightly underdone with Jamieson and Henry returning from injury and Wagner bowling 24 overs in the first test against Pakistan in late December, including three overs in the second innings. Wagner wasn’t selected for the second test with three spinners used and Henry preferred over him.

Stead didn’t view their light workload as a concern. Jamieson and Wagner had been bowling in domestic cricket and at training.

“The guys we’ve selected, Tim [Southee], Neil [Wagner], Blair [Tickner], those three in particular, are very, very resilient characters as well. Blair is coming off the back of playing over in Pakistan and India. Neil has been playing domestic cricket right through as well. We’re confident the loading and that is where they need to be.”

AT A GLANCE

Black Caps test squad to face England: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.

February 16-20: First test at Bay Oval, Tauranga

February 24-28: Second test at Basin Reserve, Wellington