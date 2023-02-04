Brilliant Jake Gibson knock secures Otago Volts Super Smash finals berth

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Kings 156-8 (Mitch Hay 46 off 32, Ken McClure 44 off 37; Matt Bacon 2-17 off 4, Travis Muller 2-35 off 4, Michael Rae 2-38 off 4) lost to Otago Volts 161-6 off 19.3 overs (Jake Gibson 96 off 63; Angus McKenzie 4-15 off 3.3) by 4 wickets.

After two years as wooden spooners, Otago are back in the Super Smash men’s playoffs.

And put it down to a brilliant knock from Jake Gibson, whose punishing 96 off 63 balls led them to a four-wicket win over the Canterbury Kings in Christchurch on Saturday.

That has secured the Volts a spot in the top three, and also handed them a psychological edge ahead of their big re-match against their southern rivals in the last game of the regular season in Dunedin on Monday.

Having restricted the hosts at a hot Hagley Oval to 156-8, Otago looked mostly on track in their chase, then after a few mid-innings jitters, it was Gibson who exploded to settle any semblance of nerves for the visitors, who, with a bit of handy help down the order, got home with three balls to spare.

Gibson, recently promoted to open and playing in just his 13th domestic T20, with a previous high score of 30, was all class in a big-hitting, but also smart, gap-placing, knock which featured nine fours, four sixes and nine well-run twos.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jake Gibson plundered a brilliant 96 in the Otago Volts’ win over the Canterbury Kings in Christchurch on Saturday.

Canterbury had two batters make PBs of their own, but neither Ken McClure (44 off 37) or Mitch Hay (46 off 32) could go onto something real big in a total which was restricted chiefly through Matt Bacon’s superb 2-17 off four overs.

In reply, Volts captain Hamish Rutherford set the tone with three successive cuts for four off the first three balls of the innings, and the visitors raced to 48-0 off four overs.

At the halfway stage they were exactly halfway to their target, at 79-2, though then overs that went for just five, three and one ramped up the pressure.

But step up Gibson. At the start of crafty Todd Astle’s final over (the 15th of the innings), an open blade trickled one for four, then two balls later he launched a huge slog-sweep over the fence, and next ball rocked back and whacked six more.

He wasn’t done there, as first ball of the next over he smoked a Zak Foulkes slower ball down the ground for a maximum, too, and though with just two needed to win off five balls he holed out just short of a century, it was a magical match-winning one all the same.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Volts bowlers Matt Bacon and Michael Rae celebrate during the Kings’ innings.

The big moment

While Gibson powered up, the Kings kept fighting and still had the Volts needing 19 off nine when Josh Finnie faced up for his first ball. But in hooking Ed Nuttall for six, he immediately made the task that much more doable, before repeating the dose two balls later.

Best with the bat

Gibson, by some distance. The 25-year-old all-rounder is yet another from the Chris Kuggeleijn Hamilton Boys’ High School factory, and after a brief spell with Northern Districts, an opportunity came down south, and this was easily his breakout performance, the right-hander beautifully showcasing a mix of shot-making and skill in his 96.

Best with the ball

He may have been on the losing side, but Kings seamer Angus McKenzie was sensational with his 4-15 off 3.3 overs. And with his in-swing right on-song, he just needed a few more runs to play with to be a dangerous proposition in the final over.

The big picture

If Otago win the re-match on Monday they will finish top and secure hosting rights for next Saturday’s final. If they lose, it will be Canterbury finishing first on net run rate and the Volts second and facing the Northern Brave in the 2 v 3 playoff (at a home ground of the women’s second-placed side). Should the Wellington Firebirds beat the Auckland Aces at the Basin Reserve on Sunday, they could still nab third spot if the Kings were to lose on Monday.