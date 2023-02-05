Super Smash: Auckland Aces upset Wellington Firebirds to crush their playoff hopes

Kyle Jamieson and the Auckland Aces celebrate the wicket of Firebirds opener Tom Blundell at Basin Reserve on Sunday.

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Firebirds 110 all out off 17.4 overs (Nick Kelly, 24 runs off 29 balls; Louis Delport 3-21 off 4 overs) lost to the Auckland Aces 119-8 off 18 overs (Robbie O’Donnell 43 runs off 38; Logan van Beek 4-15 off 4) by 9 runs (DLS method).

The Wellington Firebirds have missed out on the Super Smash playoffs after a disappointing loss to the Auckland Aces, despite the best efforts of Logan van Beek.

Set 120 to win off 18 overs following a rain delay, the Firebirds’ run chase never really got going in difficult batting conditions.

Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson, wily spinner Adithya Ashok and Louis Delport combined in a disciplined bowling and fielding display to dismiss the Firebirds for 110, depriving them of the win they needed to stay in the playoffs race.

READ MORE:

* Super Smash: Auckland Hearts keep faint playoffs hopes alive with big win against Wellington Blaze

* Brilliant Jake Gibson knock secures Otago Volts Super Smash finals berth

* Otago Sparks upset Canterbury Magicians in key womens' Super Smash game

* Reigning champion Northern Brave keep their Super Smash title defence alive

* Ford Trophy: Kyle Jamieson takes big step toward Black Caps return



Jamieson started his spell on fire. After three dot balls in the opening over he caught out Tom Blundell with his extra bounce, and Robbie O’Donnell took the easy catch.

The Aces’ did not waste that good start, and their sharpness in the field was emphasised when Cole Briggs took a fine diving catch to get rid of Rachin Ravindra.

Earlier, Robbie O’Donnell and Sean Solia combined for the Aces’ crucial batting partnership. The middle-order batsmen scored at more than a run a ball after the early rain delay and the loss of the Aces’ first three wickets.

They started their partnership when the Aces were struggling at 20-3, but they built a game-defining score before Solia was caught in the deep for 28 to leave the Aces four wickets down for 77 runs.

Ben Horne departed soon afterwards for a single run, bringing Jamieson to the crease.

However, the impressive van Beek made sure Jamieson’s stay was short and sweet, and when he was caught by Troy Johnson for just three runs the Aces were reduced to 88-6.

However, the tail wagged just enough. In tough batting conditions, the Aces progressed to 119 in their rain-shortened 18 overs. It did not look like an imposing total, but under dark clouds Jamieson, Ashok and Delport put it out of reach for the Firebirds.

The big moment

Tim Robinson’s dismissal by Louis Delport for 11 runs came when the game was on a knife edge. It left the Firebirds at 101-7 after 16.2 overs in their run chase, just as van Beek was looking dangerous at the other end.

Best with the bat

The value of Robbie O’Donnell’s 43 runs for the Aces became more evident as the contest unfolded. Featuring five boundaries, it was the only innings in which the batsman looked comfortable at the crease.

Best with the ball

Logan van Beek was a standout for the Firebirds, taking four wickets for the loss of just 15 runs. It was a standout effort in a losing side.

The big picture

The Firebirds will be kicking themselves after letting the chance slip to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. The Aces can take some satisfaction with the win after a tricky campaign.