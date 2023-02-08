Pakistan's Asif Afridi banned for violating anti-corruption code

Pakistan first-class cricketer Asif Afridi was banned for two years after pleading guilty to twice violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

The ban on 36-year-old Afridi starts from September 12, when he was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The left-arm spinner failed to disclose to the PCB security and anti-corruption department an approach or invitation to engage in corrupt conduct.

The more serious breach of the code comes in the violation of Article 2.4.10, which involves "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this article."

"It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences," PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.

"As the game's governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers.

"It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods.”

The offences carry up to a lifetime ban, but the PCB took into account Afridi’s admission of guilt, level of remorse, and past track record.

Afridi has 118 wickets in 36 first-class matches, and starred in the Pakistan Super League when he took eight wickets in five matches last year.

He was picked in the Pakistan squad for a home Twenty20 series against Australia but didn't play.