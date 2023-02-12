Cyclone Gabrielle could have major impact on Black Caps-England pink ball test

Seagulls populate the covers at Tauranga’s Bay Oval during a T20 between the Black Caps and West Indies in November 2020.

The only thing able to slow down Bazball in New Zealand might be Cyclone Gabrielle.

The wild weather expected for the North Island over the next few days is set to have an impact on the highly anticipated pink ball test between the Black Caps and England, starting on Thursday in Tauranga.

Heavy rain and strong easterlies are forecast for Tauranga on Monday and Tuesday, according to the MetService, before fine weather on Wednesday – the day before the match.

Showers are then scheduled for all five days of the test, though the forecast for the opening day on Thursday has occasional rain developing and a high of 24 degrees Celsius.

Gabrielle is forecast to hit the upper North Island from Sunday, with Northland, Auckland and Coromandel first in the firing line.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesman said half of the Black Caps’ squad and management were expected to arrive in Tauranga via Auckland on Sunday afternoon. The remaining players and support staff travelling from Christchurch, Wellington, and Dunedin would fly to Auckland on Monday and drive to Tauranga with flights cancelled there.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

England’s contingent travelled from Hamilton to Tauranga on Sunday.

The Black Caps’ first scheduled training session is set for 5pm Monday with Bay Oval’s indoor grass training facility set to be in demand for the sides as they shelter from the outside elements.

There has been much intrigue in the two-match test series with Black Caps great Brendon McCullum now in charge of the England test side.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rain postpones play at Tauranga’s Bay Oval in a 2018 T20 match between the Black Caps and West Indies.

England’s new attacking approach under McCullum and Kiwi-born captain Ben Stokes, dubbed ‘Bazball’ has taken test cricket by storm with the side winning nine of 10 matches since the pair took charge.

That included a 3-0 home sweep of New Zealand last June in the duo’s first series as coach and captain.

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad, who took 12 wickets at 35.25 in last year’s test series against New Zealand, played down the likelihood of not being able to bowl outdoors in Tauranga before the test.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Stuart Broad, left, and captain Ben Stokes take a breather during an England training session in Tauranga earlier this month.

“We’re very adaptable. Leading up to the first test in Brisbane [in December 2021 against Australia] all we did was bowl indoors because of the weather. Now we’ve got the two-day game in the tank [against the New Zealand XI] we’re good to go really.”

He was full of praise for the training facilities in Tauranga, which the England squad used prior to the two-day warm-up match against the New Zealand XI in Hamilton.

“To be fair we had four days in Mount Maunganui training and their facilities are fantastic. They had an outdoor net area that is covered fully by a marquee that you can put the roof on and off, so I don’t know how much rain is coming, but if there’s a bit of rain we’ll be able to train in that. We got some great workload in there.”

Just two tests in New Zealand have been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of weather – both at Dunedin’s former Carisbrook ground (1989 against Pakistan and 1998 against India).

In 1989, New Zealand played an official ODI on the fourth day, wearing their test playing gear, with Sir Richard Hadlee taking 5-38 and Andrew Jones scoring 55 not out in the eight wicket win.

New Zealand and India played an unofficial day-night one-day game on the fourth day in 1998 with wet weather ruining any chance of a test result. The Black Caps won the ‘exhibition’ match by 66 runs with skipper Stephen Fleming hitting 73 in their total of 304-6 and India replying with 238-8.