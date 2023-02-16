Ford Trophy final postponed due to Hawke's Bay devastation

Central Stags’ players huddle together before a Ford Trophy match against Wellington at Napier’s McLean Park in December.

The devastation caused in the Hawke’s Bay region by Cyclone Gabrielle has resulted in the postponement of Sunday's Ford Trophy men’s one-day final.

The Central Stags, who were top qualifiers, were set to play the winner of Friday’s elimination final between Otago and Canterbury in the decider in Queenstown on Sunday.

With the majority of the Stags team based in the Hawke’s Bay and Central Districts region, chief executive Lance Hamilton said the Queenstown-based final was the last thing on many of the players’ minds as they dealt with the catastrophe in the area.

“It’s a player welfare issue, first and foremost,” Hamilton said.

“We have multiple players without power and water, who have only the barest of communication capability, and who are concerned for family members and friends.

“It simply wouldn’t be fair to take them away from their families at this time.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Central Stags’ wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver in action during a Ford Trophy match against Wellington this season.

Hamilton said unlike the Stags, the women’s Central Hinds side had just one player from the Hawke’s Bay region. The players were unanimous in wanting to proceed with their Hallyburton Johnstone matches against Canterbury in Christchurch over the weekend.

“We’re deeply saddened to see the devastation the cyclone has caused to our region and our hearts go out to all those impacted.”

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he agreed with, understood, and supported Central Districts’ position.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Tom Bruce and Jack Boyle bat for the Central Stags in a Ford Trophy match earlier this season.

“Lives have been lost, homes and businesses have been destroyed, large swathes of the region are under water, and a number of people are still missing,” White said.

“We had no hesitation in agreeing to CD’s request. Our thoughts are with all the people in the Hawke’s Bay, and elsewhere, who are dealing with the impact of this disaster.”

White said a new date for the Ford Trophy final would be advised in due course.