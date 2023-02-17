Barmy Army fans honour England captain Ben Stokes' mum by backing Victim Support

Barmy Army, England cricket supporters visiting NZ for the Black Caps series, are backing Victim Support, a Kiwi charity where England captain Ben Stokes' mum works.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has hailed the Barmy Army supporters group for backing the Victim Support charity where his mum works.

And Deb Stokes is delighted too.

The Barmy Army - visiting New Zealand for England’s series against the Black Caps - have urged supporters to donate to Victim Support.

“We will always support Ben Stokes,’’ the Barmy Army said in a post to its more than 670,000 social media followers.

“

“But in NZ, we will also be supporting his amazing Mum and the charity she works for! Manaaki Tāngata Victim Support Aotearoa New Zealand supports victims of crime across the country.”

Ben Stokes – who is captaining England in the first test at Mount Maunganui - re-circulated the Barmy Army’s post and used heart emojis to show his support for “Mum’’ and the “Barmy Army’’.

Deb Stokes told Stuff she was thrilled with the Barmy Army’s support and that “it all came about’’ from a discussion with Chris Millard from the Barmy Army, “who asked if I would like to nominate a charity for this tour.”

SUPPLIED Deb Stokes with her son Ben Stokes, England’s cricket captain. (File photo).

”I immediately said Victim Support because are essentially a charity and there's a lot going on.

”Obviously, it’s a cause very close to my heart.’’

Deb Stokes – a Christchurch-based homicide service support worker with Victim Support - said she was grateful to the Barmy Army and both test teams for also helping to support the organisation with a charity auction at a pre-test event in Wellington next Thursday – the eve of the second test at the Basin Reserve.

”Lots of people are coming, including our own CEO, who is going to say a few words.”

Unfortunately, Ben won't be able to be there because the test starts the following morning, but Deb plans to catch him in Wellington the day beforehand for the first time since she travelled to England last year for the England-Black Caps series.

The Barmy Army selects an official charity for every tour. According to its website, the Barmy Army has raised over £500,000 ($NZ1 million) for charities all over the world over the past 25 years.