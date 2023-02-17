Chad Bowes, Leo Carter tons power Canterbury into Ford Trophy final

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Canterbury 350-8 in 50 overs (Chad Bowes 126 off 108 balls, Leo Carter 104 off 119, Cole McConchie 52 off 27; Michael Rae 5-57 off 10 overs) beat Otago 221 in 39 overs (Jake Gibson 59 off 39 balls, Hamish Rutherford 50 off 56, Michael Rippon 38 off 57; McConchie 3-43 off nine overs, Will O’Rourke 3-47 off eight overs) by 129 runs.

If Chad Bowes wasn’t already on the Black Caps’ white ball radar, he certainly will be after this knock.

The Canterbury opener continued his golden summer with the bat as he and Leo Carter both hit centuries to power the red-and-blacks into the Ford Trophy final.

Canterbury banished the disappointment of Saturday’s T20 Super Smash grand final loss to Northern, crushing Otago by 129 runs in the 50-over elimination final in Queenstown on Friday.

They will take on top qualifiers, the Central Stags, in the decider at a yet to be determined date. The final was originally scheduled for Sunday in Queenstown, but has been postponed due to the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay region from Cyclone Gabrielle – where many Central players reside.

Bowes and Carter powered Canterbury to a formidable total of 350-8 after they had been sent in by Volts skipper Hamish Rutherford.

Former South African under-19 captain Bowes, who is eligible to represent New Zealand, brought up his highest List A score and his seventh century (fifth for Canterbury), hitting 126 from 108 balls.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Chad Bowes crunches one away for runs in the Ford Trophy elimination final against Otago.

Bowes has been in some touch this summer, backing up his strong batting from last season, and must surely be in the Black Caps’ white ball selection frame for ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka in late March-early April.

Carter struck his maiden List A ton, scoring 104, hitting five fours and three sixes in his 119-ball knock.

Bowes and Carter put Canterbury in a dominant position, combining for a 162-run third wicket stand – 12 runs off breaking the third wicket partnership record for Canterbury against all teams. Otago had Canterbury in trouble before that at 34-2 in the eighth over.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Leo Carter brings up his century for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy elimination final.

Captain Cole McConchie blasted a whirlwind 52 from 27 balls, clubbing four sixes and four fours.

Chasing a large total, Otago got off to a poor start, slumping to 10-2, then 19-3 when Black Cap Glenn Phillips was caught by Carter off Will O’Rourke’s bowling for seven.

Otago never threatened, being dismissed for 221 inside 39 overs – turfed out in an elimination final for the second time in eight days. The Volts also lost the T20 elimination final to Northern last week.

McConchie completed a memorable all-round day, capturing 3-43 with his offspin, while 21-year-old seamer O’Rourke took 3-47 in the convincing win.