David Warner may have played last test for Australia as he flies home injured

Australia’s David Warner walks off after he was dismissed by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in the first test.

David Warner is returning home to Australia after being ruled out of the test series against India due to injury, raising the question as to whether one of the country’s finest batters has worn the baggy green for the last time.

The veteran opener’s Indian campaign was cut short by the hairline fracture in his elbow he suffered in the second test on Friday, and will fly home with his family on Wednesday. He is expected to be available for the one-day international series against India after the tests.

It comes as assistant coach Michael Di Venuto revealed the chaotic scenes inside the dressing room during the collapse in Delhi, describing it as a “car crash in slow motion”. It included an angry self-admonishment by Steve Smith after his dismissal.

Senior paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out over the weekend, and is likely to be joined by Ashton Agar, who is expected to be replaced by leggie Mitchell Swepson. Skipper Pat Cummins is booked to return later this week after returning home for personal reasons.

Though Warner could still bat through the pain, there are concerns over his range of motion in the joint and the possibility of more damage should he be struck again.

“After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the test series,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three one-day internationals which follow the test Series.”

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images David Warner has his elbow looked at by medical staff after he was struck by a ball from Mohammed Siraj in the second test.

Warner is also recovering from concussion after being struck in the helmet by Mohammed Siraj during his rugged innings.

The 36-year-old’s early departure casts doubt over his test future, with selectors facing a tough call whether to pick Warner for a fourth overseas Ashes campaign. Warner’s recent form and record in England suggests that it would take a huge leap of faith by the selectors to take him over again.

In an extensive form slump stretching back to the start of last year, Warner is averaging 26.39 from his past 14 tests and with just three scores over 50 from 24 innings. He is without a century in 13 tests in England, where he endured a nightmare campaign in 2019 against Stuart Broad, who dismissed him seven times.

Travis Head has replaced Warner at the top of the order for the second innings in Delhi, and is expected to remain for the rest of the series. But coach and selector Andrew McDonald has made it clear the South Australian is a horses-for-courses option as an opener in India and would return to the middle order in other conditions.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images David Warner looks on during day three of the second test against India.

If Warner was to have played his last test, his final innings will be remembered for the courage he showed in batting on with a fracture.

But, with question marks over his potential replacements, there is a sound case for Australia’s seventh leading test run-scorer to be recalled when fit.

Marcus Harris, 30, the reserve batter for the home summer, is unproven at test level with an average of 25 from 14 games. He also had a difficult time in England four years ago when he made 58 runs in three games at 9.66, but had success in the top level of the county championship last year with three tons and an average of nearly 43.

Cameron Bancroft is the leading run-scorer in this season’s Shield but, like Warner and Harris, had a poor Ashes four years ago, when he was dropped after 44 runs at 11 in the first two tests.

Altaf Qadri/AP India's Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's David Warner in the second test.

Queenslander Matthew Renshaw has not played a test in England, his country of birth, but averages nearly 45 with five tons in 17 county appearances for Somerset and Kent. He is in the midst of a tough series in India, batting in the middle order, but will find conditions in England more friendly than the turning tracks of the subcontinent.

There was mayhem in the dressing room after Smith’s dismissal to an uncharacteristic sweep shot triggered a stunning collapse of 8-28.

“It was a like a car crash in slow motion isn’t it?” Di Venuto said.

“It’s like what has just happened there? You guys saw exactly what we saw. It’s just constant panic and people moving everywhere.”

An angry Smith vented once back in the sanctuary of the dressing room.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Australia’s David Warner hits out during the second test against India.

“He was certainly disappointed when he got out, and he made it known that it was a poor shot in the dressing room,” Di Venuto said.

“So I think most people would have heard that, they should have had a fair idea of what not to do. It was just one of those moments in the game when you’re under pressure from world-class bowlers, things happen sometimes. It’s unusual for him.”

With some players on a break sightseeing or playing golf and others still in training, the team is yet to conduct their review of the horror collapse on Sunday, but players will be told to keep faith in their plan under pressure. That includes playing the sweep shot judiciously if it is part of your game.

“Guys under pressure moved away from their plans of what worked, and you pay the consequence in this country,” Di Venuto said.

“Batting is pretty similar analogy, I think - you’ve got to swim between the flags in this country. If you go outside the flags, and your game plan, you are going to get in trouble.”