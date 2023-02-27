Black Caps vs England: Limping Ben Stokes' left knee 'a grave concern'

A century opening partnership finally comes to an end on day three of the second test.

A limping Ben Stokes will be “a national worry” as England get set to host Australia in this year’s Ashes series.

Stokes’ left knee grabbed the headlines as England failed to deliver the knockout blow to New Zealand in the second test in Wellington.

Enforcing the follow-on, the Black Caps dominated the England attack on day three at the Basin Reserve, getting through to 202-3 to trail by 24 runs at stumps on Sunday.

Phil Walter/Getty Images England captain Ben Stokes bowled just two overs on the third day of the second test against New Zealand.

The real concern for England, according to the touring UK media, was the sight of Stokes managing just two overs on a day when his fellow pace bowlers toiled.

“One of Ben Stokes’s great strengths as captain is that he will do the dirty jobs, the unglamorous hard graft, to save his players from having to do it for him,” Nick Hoult wrote in The Telegraph under the headline: Limping Ben Stokes a cause for grave concern as England toil after enforcing follow on.

“But it comes at a price and the state of his left knee will be a national worry during the Ashes. He lasted just two overs trying to blast a way through with the short ball against stubborn openers before limping back to mid-off or slip, the discomfort echoing a day of hard work for England.”

It’s the long-term view that is concerning for England. Stokes still has to squeeze an IPL campaign in before the Ashes.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz Ben Stokes bent his back for a couple of overs, but it was his left knee that was causing concern.

As the Telegraph noted: “It would have been a valuable chance for a break but he has a $3m deal with the Chennai Super Kings and there is nobody at the ECB in a position to tell him not to go given the power he commands now.

“The worry with Stokes is that he does not do anything at half-tilt, and he has been injured at the IPL before. Stokes is expected to captain CSK too and will no doubt throw himself into the task, like he does when he becomes England’s enforcer.

“That job is demanding for anyone let alone a bowler with a chronic left knee injury. He takes it on himself because he wants to save others from the effort. He has bowled long spells doing it and blocks questions about the state of his knee (about the only thing he blocks) but, in order to protect it, barely trains.

“It is impossible to write off Stokes. He could reel off 15 overs and win this game but there are only so many balls left in that knee and England might need them at a crucial point in the Ashes. There will be some nervous people during the IPL.”

The Daily Mail continued that theme, describing Stokes’ left knee as “the elephant in the dressing room” building into a huge home summer for England who are on a roll with their aggressive approach under new coach Brendon McCullum.

“What must be a bigger concern is the fitness of the captain,” the Daily Mail’s Paul Newman wrote from Wellington.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz England captain Ben Stokes has had to ask bowlers like Stuart Broad to shoulder the workload in Wellington.

“It is one thing for Stokes to carry on with his ultra-aggressive batting even though all evidence suggests he is not giving himself the best chance to contribute big runs with the bat.

“It is quite another to see him bowl just two overs in which he started with a short-ball wide, was twice warned and called for no-ball for bowling excessive bouncers by Gaffaney, over-stepped and disappeared for 16 before retiring to the outfield.

“Stokes repeatedly insists his chronic left knee injury is not an issue but he is barely training between matches and does not play in warm-up games anymore. It will certainly become an issue in the build-up to the Ashes if he looks less and less able to fulfil an all-round role in his side.

“Stokes’ captaincy has been truly exceptional, and he has barely put a foot wrong in leading England’s incredible test revolution but, with a $3m deal to play in the IPL with Chennai awaiting him after this series and then the biggest clash of all against the old enemy, the state of Stokes knee will continue to be the one elephant in England’s room.”