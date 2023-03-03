'I've had the time of my life': Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen to leave NZ Cricket for new role at Warwickshire

Neil Wagner snares the final wicket to spark jubilant scenes at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen is stepping down from his position at New Zealand Cricket after seven years for a fresh role at England county side, Warwickshire.

Larsen will move to England with his wife Karen and will be based out of the Warwickshire County Cricket Club’s headquarters at Edgbaston, working as performance director. He wil oversee the county’s men’s and women’s high performance programmes.

A former New Zealand test and ODI player, Larsen was the chief executive of Cricket Wellington, and the Cricket Operations Manager ahead of the 2015 World Cup, before being appointed Black Caps’ selection manager in 2015.

In the subsequent years, the Black Caps have played in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final and the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final, have won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, and at different times been ranked as the world’s No 1 team in each of the three formats.

Larsen, nicknamed ‘The Postman’ during his playing days because he always delivered on the cricket pitch, said he was extremely grateful to NZC for the opportunity to work alongside the Black Caps’ two most successful coaches, first Mike Hesson, and then Gary Stead.

“The past seven and a half years have just flown by and I’ve relished and enjoyed every minute of it,” Larsen said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen speaks at a media opportunity in Christchurch in December.

“The discussions and deliberations have been robust and challenging, but my enduring memory will always be the quality of the people I’ve worked with – from high performance right through to the administration.

“The relationships with everyone: Major Association coaches, Black Caps’ support staff, the players, and the team at NZC, have always been underpinned by a real sense of trust and goodwill.

“I’ve had the time of my life.”

Larsen said the new role at Edgbaston represented a new chapter in his career.

Photosport Black Caps (from left) Adam Parore, Gavin Larsen, Nathan Astle, and Roger Twose celebrate a wicket during the 1999 ODI World Cup in England.

“I’m excited and thrilled to be joining Warwickshire.

“WCCC is a club with an amazing history and tradition and I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping to drive the club’s ongoing success.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Gavin Larsen pictured during his Wellington Shell Cup days in the mid 1990s.

“I have a number of great memories of playing at Edgbaston during my New Zealand playing days and the atmosphere was simply terrific.”

NZC’s GM High Performance Bryan Stronach said Larsen could look back with pride on a highly successful term as the Black Caps’ selection manager.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Gavin Larsen’s new office will be Warwickshire’s famed Edgbaston ground.

“Gavin was part of a support team that made a key contribution to arguably the most successful period in the history of the New Zealand men’s team,” Stronach said.

“His appointment at Edgbaston reflects the respect in which he’s held around the cricketing world.

“We thank him for his years of service to NZC and congratulate him for being appointed to such a significant role with Warwickshire.”

Stronach said the process to find a replacement for Larsen would commence in due course.