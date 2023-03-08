Black Caps auction off signed shirts from historic Basin Reserve test for Cyclone Gabrielle victims

Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, and Kane Williamson celebrate their epic test win over England at the Basin Reserve.

The Black Caps will auction off two signed shirts from the historic test match against England in Wellington to help raise funds for those communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, and future disasters.

ANZ NZ and New Zealand Cricket have combined forces to assist the New Zealand Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund, dedicating the opening ODI of the Sri Lanka-Black Caps ODI series (at Eden Park on March 25) to raising funds for those adversely affected by the weather events.

The fundraising initiative, to be known as “Pitch In”, will start with ANZ NZ donating $1m to the cause and NZC donating all ticket sales from the match.

Public can text DONATE to 540 to receive a link to the donation site, with funds going directly to the New Zealand Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

READ MORE:

* Mark Reason: Forget the Ardie Savea furore - here are my two unsung sporting heroes

* Mitchell Santner claims five wickets to achieve rare Plunket Shield double

* Black Caps vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson a late arrival for first test after grandmother's death



Black Caps test captain Tim Southee said being able to donate two of the shirts from the famous test match – just the second in history to be won by a solitary run and the fourth by a team asked to follow-on, would hopefully motivate bidders to get hold of something unique, while also helping out fellow Kiwis.

“The players really wanted to do something to help so we got together with a few of the England players and secured a signed shirt from each the Black Caps and England sides to auction off.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Black Caps celebrate clinching an epic one-run win over England as James Anderson is caught behind by Tom Blundell.

“We encourage people to get behind the campaign and play a part in helping the many Kiwis who’ve been so badly impacted.”

ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson said sport had a unifying effect and “Pitch In” was a great way for Kiwis to come together and build on an already phenomenal effort.

“We’re delighted to partner with New Zealand Cricket to present this special cricket match to help re-energise fundraising efforts and create another moment to help rally New Zealanders to donate - if they are in a position to do so,” Watson said.

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager Engagement & Enterprise Shane Chisholm said his organisation was proud to be teaming up with ANZ NZ and NZC to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and to help ensure Aotearoa New Zealand was well prepared for emergencies in the future.

“ANZ “Pitch In” will directly support the New Zealand Disaster Fund and help ensure we are ready to deploy our people and to supply specialist disaster response equipment and technical expertise at a moment’s notice, anywhere across the country,” Chisholm said.

Those wishing to contribute should visit https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/search?member_listing=4044079&bof=IQVfjpuF to bid on the framed test shirts.