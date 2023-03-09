'They’re so vulnerable': Black Cap Tom Blundell reveals baby son's medical scare before England test series

Tom Blundell celebrates running out England's Harry Brook on day five at the Basin.

Black Caps wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has revealed his baby son was rushed to hospital just before the England test series after “spewing green vomit”.

Blundell’s heroics with the bat and behind the stumps during the two-match series are even more remarkable when you consider what was going on prior to the first test.

His three and a half week old son Freddie was rushed to hospital on the eve of the series with what turned out to be a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). He had only been home from hospital for several days following his birth before he had to return.

Freddie was in hospital for several days in intensive care and was finally given the all-clear to return home the day before the first test at Tauranga, where Blundell struck his fourth test century, hitting 138 in the first innings after New Zealand had been 83-5.

It was an unsettling time for Blundell, whose partner Kate, and eldest son, Charlie, 19 months, were also sick with flu-like symptoms.

His preparations for the two-test series against Sri Lanka, starting at Hagley Oval on Thursday, had been much smoother with Freddie now healthy and doing well.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tom Blundell dives to take the catch to dismiss England’s James Anderson as New Zealand win a test for the ages at the Basin Reserve.

“We brought him home and had him at home for two or three days and then ... he started spewing green vomit and our midwife said take him to ED right now and it was quite a scary time, but thankfully he’s back home now,” he said.

“When they’re so vulnerable like that and especially that fresh it was quite scary, but he’s come out really well.”

Watching Blundell blast a fighting ton at Bay Oval in the first test, his highest test score, you never would have known the scary situation playing out in his home life days before. In last week’s epic at the Basin Reserve, which New Zealand won by one run after following on, he also posted 90 in the second dig, and produced some sharp glove work.

“I didn’t actually think too much about cricket. I had no real baggage going into the Mount test. For me once I got to the Mount it was just cricket and do what you’ve done for a number of years.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tom Blundell celebrates his century in the first test against England in Tauranga, just days after a medical scare with his baby son.

“For me that build-up was actually quite nice. It was all about the family and then switch focus to cricket and that series.”

Blundell has been in some touch with the bat and wicketkeeping gloves over the past 14 months.

Dating back to January’s test at Hagley last year against Bangladesh, where he hit an unbeaten 57, he has amassed 1025 test runs at 68.3, scoring two centuries.

That included a breakout tour of England with the bat in June, where he produced scores of 96, 106, 55, and 88 not out – contributing 383 runs at 76.60.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tom Blundell has been in sharp touch with bat and wicketkeeping gloves for the Black Caps over the past 14 months.

Before his half-century against Bangladesh, Blundell had been in a test batting rut, scoring 34 runs in his previous six innings with a highest score of 13.

He labelled his knock of 96 in the first test against South Africa, also at Hagley, last February after the Bangladesh series, as a defining one.

“Prior to that South African series, we went to India and lost 1-0 and I found that very hard and moving into that summer, I didn’t have a great start to that summer against Bangladesh and I found it really hard.

“I really started to doubt myself a little bit. Then the knock here against South Africa really cemented that I am good enough to play at this level and from that innings on I’ve gained a lot of confidence from that.”

Blundell enjoyed a dream start to his test career scoring a century on debut at his Basin home against the West Indies in December 2017. He was limited to sporadic appearances early on when incumbent BJ Watling was injured, before he was trialled as a test opener from 2019-2021, which was challenging at times against the new ball.

“It was a little bit hard and difficult. When you play a little bit, teams work you out pretty easily and I found it quite hard, especially opening the batting.

“Now it’s feeling comfortable at this level and I think it was last summer against South Africa. I scored 90 odd out here [at Hagley] and I think that innings was crucial leading into this year and a half gone.”

Blundell’s wicketkeeping has been just as impressive as his batting, producing tidy showings behind the stumps with mistakes minimal.

He started standing up to the New Zealand quicks on their tour of Pakistan in December-January, something he also did at times against England at the Basin.

“Pakistan that last series I did it a little bit. That gave me a lot of confidence that I can do it and when I do it, I can do a good job.

“For me the keeping has gone really well. I’ve got a lot to learn as well and it’s still a work in progress, but at the moment I can take a lot of confidence, especially the last game I was standing up to like Matt Henry and our quicks.”