Trent Boult's absence continues to highlight Black Caps' bowling concerns

Day 1 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Sri Lanka 305-6 after 75 overs (Kusal Mendis 87, Dimuth Karunaratne 50, Angelo Mathews 47, Dinesh Chandimal 39, Dhananjaya de Silva 39no; Tim Southee 3-44) met New Zealand.

Trent Boult’s test bowling absence is starting to expose the Black Caps’ fast bowling stocks more and more.

For most of the opening day at Hagley Oval on Thursday, New Zealand must have wished they had the left-arm swing king in their arsenal as Sri Lanka impressed with the bat after being sent in.

Sri Lanka were 305-6 at stumps, anchored by a 137-run second wicket stand from Kusal Mendis, who struck 87, and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who posted 50.

After a frustrating first two sessions, New Zealand hit back late in the day, capturing three wickets, but Sri Lanka still find themselves in a strong position, enjoying day one honours.

In the second session, New Zealand removed Mendis and Karunaratne within the space of six balls through Tim Southee and Matt Henry. Southee finished with 3-44, moving past Daniel Vettori into second on New Zealand's test wicket taking list with 362 career scalps.

A tough opening day for the Black Caps was made worse by burning all three of their reviews before the end of the second session – continuing their miserable history with reviews under previous skipper Kane Williamson and new captain Southee.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand's Tim Southee appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis on day one at Hagley Oval.

The day one conditions would have been tailor-made for Boult, who has thrived at Hagley in his previous nine tests there, snaring 53 wickets at 21.09, including nine in a match against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Boult’s situation continues to baffle and upset Kiwi cricket fans. Chuck in Kyle Jamieson’s ongoing back issue, which will sideline him for the rest of the summer and beyond, and New Zealand's attack is down on firepower.

Boult, New Zealand’s fourth-most prolific wicket-taker in test history stepped away from his national contract last year to spend greater time with his young family and chase overseas opportunities in lucrative T20 leagues.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne brings up his half-century on day one at Hagley Oval.

He is still eligible to play for New Zealand, but it will likely only come at pinnacle events or series in the future. Rightly or wrongly, NZ Cricket have given priority to contracted players and those playing domestically.

New Zealand would have been disappointed with their day one bowling effort – especially in the last hour before lunch, where the boundaries flowed with regularity.

Mendis and Karunaratne punished Neil Wagner, being smacked for 30 runs from his first three overs. Blair Tickner, who returned to the XI after debuting in the first test against England in Tauranga, also copped plenty of tap.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kusal Mendis was impressive for Sri Lanka on day one, top-scoring with 87.

Wagner and Tickner went wicketless, leaking 156 runs between them from 27 overs.

Take nothing away from Sri Lanka, who batted smartly, leaving well outside the off stump, and capitalising from poor balls – which they were too many of in the opening session.

Mendis was given out lbw on zero by umpire Chris Gaffaney off Southee’s bowling, but captain Karunaratne at the other end, wisely reviewed. The decision was overturned with the ball judged to be missing the stumps.

Sri Lanka sit third in the World Test Championship standings and are an outside possibility of qualifying for the final with a 2-0 series sweep of New Zealand, and some help from Australia against India in the fourth test.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kusal Mendis walks off after being dismissed by Tim Southee for 87 on the opening day at Hagley Oval.

When Southee won the toss early on Thursday, his eyes must have lit up staring at a green Hagley deck with helpful overhead conditions.

New Zealand would have wanted Sri Lanka three or four wickets down at lunch. Instead, it was a forgettable first session, where the visitors scored freely at five an over, getting through to 124-1 after 24 overs.

It was all too comfortable for Sri Lanka after being sent in, hitting 21 boundaries in the first session alone – 15 which came from Mendis' bat.

The big moment

Mathews' wicket opened the door for New Zealand after a challenging opening day with the ball. Sri Lanka had done well after being sent in and the experienced Mathews was looking set at the crease. He departed for 37 and then Niroshan Dickwella went shortly after in offspinner Michael Bracewell's first over.

Best with bat

Mendis made batting look easy, scoring all around the ground and at better than a run a ball. The right-hander produced some beautiful strokes through the midwicket and cover regions, and down the ground, hitting 15 boundaries before lunch alone. He looked set for his eighth test ton, but was trapped in front by Southee 13 short.

Best with ball

Southee and Henry both had their moments, beating the bat and producing some threatening deliveries - combining for five wickets. New Zealand couldn’t generate enough pressure from both ends for long enough. Allowing Sri Lanka to score at five an over in the first session was worrisome for the Kiwi quicks after England's high run rate throughout the previous series.

The big picture

Sri Lanka faltered slightly in the last session after being in a dominant position for much of the day. They still enjoyed day one honours after being sent in and have given themselves a powerful launching pad for the rest of the match.