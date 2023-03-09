Tim Southee acknowledges Black Caps have to be smarter with decision reviews

Test captain Tim Southee has acknowledged his side need to be smarter with their reviews after burning all three within 48 overs.

Southee edged past his first skipper for New Zealand, Daniel Vettori, on two all-time wicket taking lists on Thursday, but it was Sri Lanka’s day at Hagley Oval. The tourists impressed with the bat after being sent in, getting through to 305-6 at stumps.

New Zealand had a horrible record with reviews under former captain Kane Williamson and it hasn’t gone much better under Southee’s leadership in test cricket.

“We don’t mean blow to them and we could probably take our time a little bit more and get a better system in place,” Southee said after play on Thursday.

“You just go with your gut feel and you’ve got a split second or two to make a decision and we haven’t been great with them.”

New Zealand thought they had Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne out lbw in Matt Henry’s fourth over the day, which was ruled not out on-field. Southee reviewed, but replays suggested it was pitching outside leg.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand’s Tim Southee appeals during day one of the first test against Sri Lanka.

After lunch, New Zealand reviewed a potential caught behind when Kusal Mendis was on 74 off Southee’s bowling, but the ball clipped his outside pocket.

New Zealand lost their third and final review in the 48th over after Blair Tickner had Angelo Mathews struck on the pad in front of his stumps. He was given not out on-field with New Zealand reviewing. Replays showed an inside edge and New Zealand’s final review was gone.

“It’s tough. You get one go at it and you’ve got how many seconds to make a decision,” Southee said.

“The one hitting the side [with Mendis] we all heard a noise and obviously there was a noise, but it was just delayed. It’s one of those things. It has copped a bit of grief over time, but I’d rather use them and be given not out, than not use them and be out. Hopefully we don’t need a couple [on Friday].”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tim Southee is congratulated after removing Sri Lanka opener Oshada Fernando on Thursday.

New Zealand’s bowling struggles aside, it was a memorable day for Southee, who captured 3-44 and jumped higher up the wicket taking lists.

He moved to second on New Zealand’s test wicket taking chart, overtaking Daniel Vettori’s mark of 361 test wickets, when he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal in the final session.

Only Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets from 86 matches) is ahead of Southee on New Zealand's test wicket list.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tim Southee signals for a review during day one of the first test against Sri Lanka.

In a quirky occurrence, Southee also overtook Vettori for the most wickets by a New Zealand bowler internationally across all three formats with 706 scalps. Vettori took 696 wickets for New Zealand with nine coming for the ICC World XI.

Chandimal produced a thick edge to Tom Latham at second slip, giving Southee his third wicket of the day, and allowing him to move past Vettori.

Southee’s thoughts were more focused on hauling New Zealand back into the match on day two than records, but was proud of his achievement.

“All I wanted to do as a kid was play for New Zealand and I’ve been very fortunate and very lucky to have been able to play for a long period of time.

“I think it’s obviously a special moment and one you’ll look back on and reflect and be proud of what you’ve been able to achieve from a kid just wanting to play for and represent New Zealand to being very fortunate and playing for 15 years so far and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Southee is in his 15th season of international cricket, debuting against England at Napier’s McLean Park in 2008 – a match he blazed his highest test score of 77 not out in the second innings.

AT A GLANCE:

Most test wickets for New Zealand:

Sir Richard Hadlee: 431 wickets from 86 matches

Tim Southee: 362 wickets from 93 matches

Daniel Vettori: 361 wickets from 112 matches

Trent Boult: 317 wickets from 78 matches

Neil Wagner: 258 wickets from 63 matches