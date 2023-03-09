Tim Southee draws level with Daniel Vettori on two wicket taking lists

Black Caps skipper draws level with Vettori's haul of 705 wickets in all formats.

Tim Southee has drawn level with his first skipper for New Zealand, Daniel Vettori, on two all-time wicket taking lists.

The New Zealand captain moved to second equal on New Zealand’s test wicket taking chart on 361 wickets after capturing the first two Sri Lankan wickets to fall on Thursday at Hagley Oval.

Only Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets from 86 matches) is ahead of the duo on New Zealand's list for most test wickets.

In a quirky occurrence, Southee also drew level alongside Vettori for the most wickets by a New Zealand bowler internationally across all three formats with 705 scalps. Vettori took 696 wickets for New Zealand with nine coming for the ICC World XI.

Southee levelled Vettori on both lists when he had Kusal Mendis, who batted beautifully for Sri Lanka on day one, out lbw for 87, early in the second session.

After winning the toss and quickly opting to bowl first on a day one green Hagley wicket, Southee took immediate advantage of what appeared helpful seam-bowling conditions.

He struck in his fourth over, strangling Oshada Fernando down the leg side, who edged through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

It was the second straight wicketkeeping catch down the leg side for New Zealand after Neil Wagner removed James Anderson to clinch victory against England in an epic second test at the Basin Reserve last week.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tim Southee appeals during day one of the first test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

That was as good as it got for New Zealand in the first session with Sri Lanka dominating the last hour before lunch through Mendis and captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

The duo were savage on anything short or wide from the New Zealand seamers, particularly Wagner, who leaked 30 runs from three overs, and Blair Tickner.

Mendis and Karunaratne added 93 in the last 11 overs before lunch, scoring at more than eight an over during that span.

They contributed 137 for the second wicket before Southee finally broke through dismissing Mendis, who looked poised for his eighth test ton.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tim Southee is congratulated by team-mates after dismissing Sri Lanka opener Oshada Fernando on Thursday.

Southee told Stuff last February he hadn’t given up hope of one day overtaking Hadlee’s milestone.

“I want to play as long as I possibly can. I absolutely love test cricket. I wouldn’t mind it if we played a bit more test cricket it would help the cause [for the record], but it’s not something you go out and look to do.

“I think as a kid growing up, you just wanted to play for New Zealand and I’ve been very fortunate to do it for a long period of time. I’d love to continue to do it for many more years yet.”

Southee is in his 15th season of international cricket, debuting against England at Napier’s McLean Park in 2008 – a match he blazed his highest test score of 77 not out in the second innings.

AT A GLANCE:

Most test wickets for New Zealand:

Sir Richard Hadlee: 431 wickets from 86 matches

Daniel Vettori: 361 wickets from 112 matches

Tim Southee: 361 wickets from 93 matches

Trent Boult: 317 wickets from 78 matches

Neil Wagner: 258 wickets from 63 matches