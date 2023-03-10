The stats that show Tim Southee's Black Caps are the worst DRS reviewers

Tim Southee’s Black Caps can’t take a trick when it comes to successful decision reviews – astonishingly getting their last 15 wrong.

New Zealand burned through all three of their first innings DRS (decision review system) reviews in just 48 overs during the opening day against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval on Thursday.

It continues a mediocre decision review run for New Zealand with statistics from Spark Sport revealing they have got their last 15 wrong. New Zealand had a poor time with decision reviews under former test captain Kane Williamson and it’s got worse under new skipper Southee.

The last successful Black Caps’ decision review came when Tom Blundell was given out caught behind off England veteran James Anderson on 74 in the first test in Tauranga. Blundell promptly reviewed with replays showing the ball clipped his back leg and there was no bat involved.

Blundell capitalised, kicking on to bring up his fourth test century, hitting a career-best 138 in a match New Zealand went on to lose by 267 runs.

Since then, the Black Caps have amazingly got their next 15 decision reviews wrong.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand captain Tim Southee calls for a decision review in Sri Lanka’s first innings in Christchurch.

Southee acknowledged after the opening day’s play against Sri Lanka, they needed to be smarter with their decision reviews – admitting they didn’t intend to butcher them.

“We don’t mean to blow them and we could probably take our time a little bit more and get a better system in place,” he said.

“You just go with your gut feel and you’ve got a split second or two to make a decision and we haven’t been great with them.”

New Zealand lost their first decision review in the eighth over on Thursday when they thought they had Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne out lbw to Matt Henry’s bowling. Southee reviewed the on-field decision of not out, but replays suggested it was pitching outside leg.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis was given out lbw on zero, but successfully reviewed, going on to score 87.

A potential caught behind dismissal was reviewed when Kusal Mendis was on 74 off Southee’s bowling, but the ball clipped his outside pocket. Musal went on to score 87 in Sri Lanka’s impressive first innings total of 355 after being sent in.

New Zealand used up their last review after 48 overs when Blair Tickner had Angelo Mathews struck on the pad in front of his stumps. Mathews was given not out on-field and it proved the right call with replays showing a faint inside edge.

Teams have 15 seconds after the umpire’s decision is made to review the call and Southee admitted it wasn’t easy sometimes when it was touch and go.

“It’s tough. You get one go at it and you’ve got how many seconds to make a decision...

“It’s one of those things. It has copped a bit of grief over time, but I’d rather use them and be given not out, than not use them and be out.”

In contrast, Sri Lanka used their reviews well while they were batting. Mendis was given out lbw to Southee by umpire Chris Gaffaney with his fifth delivery, but skipper Karunaratne at the non-striker’s end reviewed just as time expired.

It proved the correct decision with Mendis saved by height with the ball missing the stumps. He made the most of his reprieve, going on to score a team-best 87.

Sri Lanka were two from four with successful reviews in the first innings with the bat.

England captain Ben Stokes and his side had a mixed bag with their decision reviews during the recently completed series, successfully reviewing three from eight.