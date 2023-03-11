Neil Wagner forced off with leg injury as Black Caps fightback against Sri Lanka

Day 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Sri Lanka 355 and 83-3 (Oshada Fernando 28; Blair Tickner 3-28) met New Zealand 373 (Daryl Mitchell 102, Matt Henry 72, Tom Latham 67; Asitha Fernando 4-85, Lahiru Kumara 3-76)

A leg injury to Neil Wagner late on day three has soured New Zealand's fightback against Sri Lanka.

After two sub-par days, New Zealand clawed their way back on Saturday at Hagley Oval, courtesy of a fifth test ton from Daryl Mitchell and test-best 72 from Matt Henry – which featured 24 runs from a Kasun Rajitha over.

Wagner injured his right leg while loading up in his run-up during the last hour – his third over of the innings.

He bowled the next delivery, but was in clear discomfort and forced from the field. If he is unable to bowl on Sunday, it would be a blow for New Zealand’s pace attack. Henry also left the field with a cut to his hand late on Saturday.

The match was delicately poised at stumps with Sri Lanka 83-3 in their second dig, giving them a lead of 65 runs.

Mitchell’s century and some late order pyrotechnics propelled New Zealand to a first innings’ total of 373 – a lead of 18 on the first innings.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Neil Wagner collapses to the ground in pain after suffering a leg injury against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

It was some recovery after starting the day at 162-5, which became 188-6 when Michael Bracewell fell in the first session.

Blair Tickner, who struggled in the first innings, going 0-103 from 20 overs, atoned early in Sri Lanka’s second innings, getting rid of openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando, reducing them to 47-2. Tickner added a third, removing Kusal Mendis late in the day.

He might not be able to buy a run, but Henry Nicholls pulled off a sharp diving effort in the gully to dismiss Karunaratne with Tickner’s fourth delivery.

With the sun baking down and the pitch browning off, New Zealand took advantage of the best batting conditions in the match so far.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Neil Wagner looks dejected after suffering a leg injury against Sri Lanka late on day three.

Mitchell was superb, bringing up his fifth test ton and second at his Hagley home – also hitting a maiden unbeaten ton there against Pakistan in January 2021.

There was no shortage of emotion when he scampered through for two to bring up his ton. Cheered on by wife Amy and young daughters, Addison and Lily, dressed up as cricket unicorns in tutus for day three dress-up day, this meant plenty to him.

Mitchell has been in brilliant touch since the June tour of England, where he was one of the few bright spots in a 3-0 test series sweep, hitting three centuries – including a test-best 190 in Nottingham.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell celebrates his fifth test century against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

It was some century from Mitchell, given the situation when he walked to the crease on Friday at 76-3 and the difficult batting conditions he faced. The ball was swinging and seaming about and a confident Sri Lankan pace attack had New Zealand under pressure.

Mitchell and Tim Southee combined for a 47-run stand before Mitchell and Henry added 56 for the eighth wicket.

The fireworks then arrived with Henry and Wagner belting the Sri Lanka bowlers around the ground, smashing 69 runs off 49 balls in their entertaining ninth wicket partnership.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Matt Henry blasted 10 fours and three sixes in his innings of 72 on Saturday.

Henry showed off his power hitting ability, clubbing 24 off an over from Rajitha, which included five boundaries as New Zealand erased the first innings’ deficit.

A more than capable lower order batter, Henry put on a batting clinic at his Hagley home, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his eye-catching knock.

The runs flowed at a rapid rate with Henry and Wagner, who struck a crucial 27, combining for a valuable 69-run ninth wicket stand from just 49 balls. Wagner also got in on the fun, smacking three sixes.

Hagley Oval has been a run haven for Henry, hitting three of his four test half-centuries there.

Sri Lanka were devoid of answers, dishing up short and wide deliveries, which would have infuriated skipper Karunaratne considering how disciplined they were with the ball on day two.

Mitchell fell shortly after bringing up his century, drawing an outside edge through to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

The big moment

When Southee fell to a stunning diving catch at deep backward square from Lahiru Kumara, Sri Lanka were a happy bunch. They would have been targeting three quick wickets and a handy first innings’ lead, but partnerships between Mitchell and Henry, then Henry and Wagner, quickly changed the complexion of the match.

Best with bat

Henry’s belligerent innings was something to behold and could be a turning point come the final result. It’s impossible to go past Mitchell though who was the backbone of the New Zealand innings, putting them in a situation where Henry, Southee, and Wagner could free their arms and attack.

Best with ball

Take a bow Tickner. Erratic in the first innings, going wicketless for 103 runs from 20 overs, the Central Stags’ seamer stepped up with the ball. Tickner, in his second test, removed both Sri Lanka openers and was far tighter with his line and length – which will fill him with confidence and give him belief he can succeed at this level. He added a third 15 minutes from stumps.

The big picture

Well below their best over the opening two days, New Zealand finally turned up to play on Saturday. Mitchell’s ton and the lower order contributions has hauled them back into the fight. The late wicket of Mendis has given New Zealand the ascendancy entering day four.