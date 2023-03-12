Daryl Mitchell hauls Black Caps back into test against Sri Lanka with gritty century

Spurred on by his two young daughters, dressed as cricket unicorns and wearing tutus, an emotional Daryl Mitchell soaked up his fifth test century.

Playing at his Hagley Oval home in Christchurch, Mitchell delivered a fighting test ton against Sri Lanka on Saturday as the Black Caps fought back in the first test after two sub-par days.

Mitchell anchored the New Zealand innings, hitting 102, combined with some late order pyrotechnics from fellow Cantabrian Matt Henry, who blasted a test-best 72, and handy lower contributions from skipper Tim Southee (25) and Neil Wagner (27).

That allowed New Zealand to build an 18-run first innings lead, getting through to 373 after they had been in earlier trouble at 151-5 on Friday.

At stumps on day three, Sri Lanka were 83-3 in their second dig, giving them a lead of 65 runs, and leaving the test delicately poised.

New Zealand were dealt a blow late in the day with veteran seamer Neil Wagner forced off the field with a leg injury.

He will be assessed overnight, but if he is unable to return, it would be a blow for New Zealand's pace attack for the rest of Sri Lanka's second innings.

Starting the day on 40, Mitchell went on to post his fifth test century and second at Hagley – also hitting his maiden test ton there against Pakistan in January 2021.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell shows plenty of emotion after scoring his fifth test ton at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

He was clearly pumped when he scampered through for two to bring up his ton with wife Amy and young daughters Addison and Lily, dressed up as cricket unicorns in tutus for day three dress-up day, cheering on in the crowd.

“Obviously they’re a massive part of why I go about things and to see them up in the stand with their little tutus on, their unicorn hats on, I think they must have dressed themselves this morning,” Mitchell said.

“They’re the reason why I go about doing everything I can and I’m very proud to be called their dad. It was awesome to see them up in the stands.”

Mitchell has been in brilliant touch since the June tour of England, where he was one of the few bright spots in a 3-0 test series sweep, hitting three centuries – including a career-best 190 in Nottingham in the second test.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell anchored New Zealand's first innings at Hagley Oval with 102.

In his last 13 test innings, Mitchell has scored 802 runs, including four centuries, at a sparkling average of 80.2.

Not bad for a bloke, who didn’t make his test debut until late 2019 at the age of 28.

“For me test hundreds, I never knew if I’d actually be able to get one, let alone be where we are now, so every one is special and I make sure the emotion comes out when you get there.

“To do it at home here at Hagley in front of family and to do most importantly a job for the team was really cool.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell guides the ball away for runs during his century against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Mitchell's 190 against England was an innings of the highest order and will take some topping. This century was characterised by grit and steely determination, bringing up his ton off 187 balls.

He walked to the crease on Friday at 76-3 and immediately dealt with challenging batting conditions. The ball was swinging and seaming about and a confident Sri Lankan pace attack had New Zealand under real pressure.

Mitchell had to survive a giant lbw shout on one from seamer Kasun Rajitha. He was given not out on-field by umpire Chris Gaffaney, but Sri Lanka reviewed the decision. He was saved by umpire’s call in a close DRS (decision review system) and made sure he cashed in, producing what could prove a pivotal innings at the end of the test.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming described Mitchell as an invaluable member of the test side on Spark Sport and said he deserved more credit.

“I look at these numbers, they are outstanding numbers. He is not getting the recognition that he deserves. Seventeen test matches is a career for some people,” Fleming said.

“Averaging 58 and four hundreds [before Saturday], they are some proper numbers and the way in which he’s doing it he’s so comfortable in his skin with the positivity and the energy he brings it’s infectious. The positivity is contagious.”