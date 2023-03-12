Sri Lanka strike late to set up intriguing test finish against Black Caps

Day four at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Sri Lanka 355 and 302 (Angelo Mathews 115, Dhananjaya de Silva 47no, Dinesh Chandimal 42; Blair Tickner 4-100, Matt Henry 3-71) met New Zealand 373 and 28-1

Thirteen days after one of the most epic finishes in test history, another final day cliffhanger could await the Black Caps.

Following an absorbing day at Hagley Oval on Sunday, highlighted by a 14th test century to Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews, it’s all set up for an enthralling day five with all three results possible.

Sri Lanka couldn’t have asked for a better start with the ball in New Zealand's second innings with Devon Conway falling cheaply for five, chipping the ball back to quick Kasun Rajitha.

New Zealand were 28-1 at stumps with Tom Latham unbeaten on 11 and Kane Williamson seven not out, needing a further 257 for victory.

Monday's final day could be another tense finish – just under two weeks since New Zealand pulled off a remarkable one run win over England at the Basin Reserve, the second time in test history a match has been decided by that margin.

Neil Wagner, who suffered a right hamstring tear and bulging disc in his back on Saturday, ruling him out of the second test, will be available to bat if required on Monday.

Sri Lanka, sitting third in the World Test Championship standings, will know they’ve got a fantastic chance for just their third away test win over New Zealand, and first since December 2006, if they can deliver with the ball on day five.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha celebrates after a caught and bowled effort to remove New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

If New Zealand can hunt down their target of 285 it would be their third-highest test chase in history – reaching 317 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008, and 324 to beat Pakistan at Christchurch’s Lancaster Park in 1994.

This would be a record chase at Hagley with 201 the highest mark, achieved by Australia in 2016 when they won by five wickets – one of just five winning test chases at the venue.

Sri Lanka’s second innings total of 302 was built around a superb 115 from Mathews.

The third leading test-run scorer in Sri Lankan test history (7115 runs), Mathews started the day on 20 getting through some tough moments, where he was under real pressure.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews celebrates bringing up his 14th test century on Sunday at Hagley Oval.

Needing someone to bat through a chunk of the day, Mathews drew on his vast experience, playing in his 101st test. He was composed at the crease, scoring when the ball was there to be hit, and defending anything menacing.

Mathews scored freely through the leg side, hitting 11 fours in his innings, bringing up his century with a boundary through the covers – raising his hands triumphantly and looking to the heavens.

His departure saw a flurry of wickets in the final session with the final five batters falling for 42 runs.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Matt Henry effects a run out to dismiss Sri Lankan tailender Lahiru Kumara on Sunday.

Matt Henry, bowling with three stitches in the webbing between his thumb and index finger on his right hand, picked up three of the wickets– also effecting a run out with his non-injured left hand, parrying the ball onto the stumps from a Williamson return in the deep.

With Wagner unable to bowl and off the field, it was hard going for the New Zealand seamers for much of the day in the Christchurch heat –which topped 26 degrees Celsius.

The situation would have been tailor-made for Wagner on a flat batting wicket, who has thrived in the second innings throughout his long career, averaging 26.72 with the ball, compared to 28.08 in the first innings.

There could be another twist in the tale with the MetService forecasting rain on Monday morning, clearing by the afternoon.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal shake hands after bringing up their 100-run partnership on Sunday.

The second new ball was always going to be pivotal for New Zealand with Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal set at the crease.

Southee delivered the key breakthrough in the third over with the shiny new Kookaburra, producing a ripper to knock over Chandimal for 42, ending a pesky 105-run fifth wicket stand.

He got one to go through the gap between bat and pad with a fuller, straighter delivery.

New Zealand needed to go bang-bang with the new ball to work their way into Sri Lanka’s lower order, but Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva caused further frustration.

The big moment

New Zealand grabbed the key breakthrough quickly after taking the second new ball with Southee knocking over Chandimal. They would have been desperate to pick up another one and to get into Sri Lanka’s long tail. Mathews and de Silva combined for a 60-run sixth wicket partnership, which could prove a key moment.

Best with bat

Stand up Mathews. The classy veteran showed all of his experience and skill to bring up his 14th test ton. It was vintage stuff from Mathews, who batted five hours for his century and was the stable influence his side so badly needed after Kusal Mendis fell late on day three – giving New Zealand a real sniff.

Best with ball

New Zealand’s seam attack toiled valiantly in the Christchurch sun with little reward until late in the day. Henry was the most threatening, striking three times in the final session – taking his tally for the match to 7-151.

The big picture

This one is firmly in the balance heading into the final day. Sri Lanka will be confident after getting rid of Conway late in the day, but with key men Latham and Williamson at the crease, New Zealand will have plenty of belief. How they go early on day five will be telling.