If Neil Wagner is required to bat for the Black Caps on the fifth day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Monday, it’s likely to be the last time he will be sighted for about six weeks.

It has been confirmed the seam bowler, who suffered a back injury on day three of the test in Christchurch, won't play the second and final test of the series in Wellington because of a hamstring tear in his right leg.

Wagner also has a bulging disc in his back.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said: “We all know how much playing test cricket for New Zealand means to Neil and we are all disappointed to see him side-lined like this.

READ MORE:

* Injury rules Black Cap Neil Wagner out of second test against Sri Lanka

* Veteran quick Doug Bracewell called up to Black Caps squad for second Sri Lanka test

* Recap: Black Caps vs Sri Lanka - first test in Christchurch, day one



“The fact he was still hoping to play on, carrying these injuries shows you just how determined he is to try and give his all for the team.”

The veteran seamer helped lead the Black Caps to a dramatic one-run win against England at the Basin Reserve last week, taking four wickets in the second innings, including the last batter to fall, James Anderson.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Neil Wagner is consoled by team-mates after injuring himself bowling on Saturday.

Wagner, who turns 37 on Monday, injured his back and leg while loading up in his run-up during the last hour on Saturday, his third over of the innings. He bowled the next delivery, but was in clear discomfort and forced from the field.

Wagner underwent a fitness test before play on Sunday, carrying out some light running and bowling three balls, but felt the same pain as Saturday.

It was an injury-packed finished to the day for the New Zealand seamers on Saturday. Matt Henry, who earlier belted a test-best 72, which featured 24 runs from a Kasun Rajitha over, also left the field with a cut to his right hand.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand's Neil Wagner slumps to the ground in pain after injuring himself bowling against Sri Lanka.

Henry received three stitches after play in the webbing between his thumb and index finger and was available to bowl on Sunday.

After the Sri Lankan series, New Zealand’s next test series isn’t until November when they take on Bangladesh away in two matches– which would leave a long wait for Wagner.

With Wagner out for the Basin test, Doug Bracewell could be in contention for his first test since August 2016 against South Africa in Centurion.

The Black Caps on Sunday announced Bracewell would join the squad when it assembles in Wellington on Tuesday for the second test.

They confirmed Bracewell would have been called up as a replacement for the England series when Kyle Jamieson and Henry (first test) were ruled out, but a minor groin strain prevented that.

Bracewell returned to action in the Plunket Shield last week, taking 2-86 and 1-24, and scoring 0 and 50, in the Stags’ loss to Northern Districts in Tauranga.

The 32-year-old has played 27 tests, capturing 72 wickets at 38.83, including a stellar showing in just his third test against Australia in Hobart in December 2011. He bowled New Zealand to their first test win against their trans-Tasman rivals since 1993, taking 6-40 in the second innings and 9-60 for the match.

Bracewell and fellow right-armer Scott Kuggeleijn, who made his test debut against England in Tauranga, could be competing for a spot in the XI with Wagner ruled out.

Should Bracewell play in Wellington it would be a special occasion for the Bracewell family, lining up alongside his cousin Michael in a test for the first time.

“Doug is a skilful bowler who has been in strong form for the Central Stags across formats this season,” Stead said.

“We believe his skills will complement the rest of the bowlers we have in the group going into the next test.”