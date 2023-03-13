Angelo Mathews: Sri Lanka must strike early on day five to beat Black Caps

Strike early with the ball on day five and Sri Lanka will take a huge step towards a rare away test win in New Zealand.

Sri Lanka century-maker Angelo Mathews had little hesitation when asked how critical the early overs on the final day of a test match that has ebbed and flowed against the Black Caps would be on Monday.

Mathews’ 14th test century and a late strike from Kasun Rajitha, who removed opener Devon Conway cheaply for five, have given Sri Lanka hope of achieving their third away test win in New Zealand and first since December 2006.

New Zealand will resume at 28-1 at Hagley Oval on Monday with Tom Latham unbeaten on 11 and Kane Williamson seven not out, requiring a further 257 for victory. Weather could have an impact with the MetService forecasting rain in Christchurch on Monday morning, clearing by the afternoon.

Latham and Williamson will be absolutely pivotal if New Zealand are to pull off their third largest successful run chase in test history.

“The game is evenly poised. Tom Latham and [Kane] Williamson we all know they’re world-class and we need to strike early to get into the game,” Mathews said.

“If we can open one end, we can put a lot of pressure on the Kiwis.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews celebrates bringing up his 14th test century against New Zealand on Sunday.

Sri Lanka will be well aware if they can send Latham or Williamson back to the dressing room quickly on day five, they can make some inroads into the middle order.

No 4 Henry Nicholls is in the midst of a horror batting slump, scoring just 230 runs from his last 14 innings at 16.4 – since he struck 105 against South Africa at Hagley last February. He hasn't scored more than 39 since the second innings of the same match.

Nicholls fell in soft fashion in the first innings, attempting to pull a delivery, which he skyed in the air, departing for two. Monday at his Hagley Oval home, would be the perfect setting for the Cantabrian to rediscover his batting touch and help his team to victory.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Angelo Mathews frees his arms during his impressive innings of 115 against New Zealand on Sunday.

Sitting third in the World Test Championship standings, Sri Lanka are still a mathematical chance of making the June final if they can go 2-0 against New Zealand and get some help from Australia against India in the fourth test in Ahmedabad.

A first away test win over New Zealand in 17 years would be some result for Sri Lanka and further proof of how much progress this group had made in the WTC cycle.

“It would mean a great deal for the entire team. We know we’ve got the potential inside the dressing room. We’ve got the bowlers to do it and the bowlers showed what they’re capable of in the 15-20 overs we bowled [on Sunday] as well, so I’m really looking forward to [Monday],” Mathews said.

Mathews was superb for Sri Lanka on Sunday after starting the day on 20. He anchored their innings with a gutsy 115, weathering some challenging periods from the New Zealand seamers, where it wasn’t easy to score runs. Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with an unbeaten 47, while Dinesh Chandimal contributed 42 and a crucial 105-run fifth wicket stand with Mathews.

“We had the belief that if the batters get the runs on the board, the fast bowlers will definitely come into play with the conditions and they’ve done exactly that.

“We’ve given ourselves a great chance to win the test match. We have to turn up [on Monday] and just go for it.”

Seamer Blair Tickner, in just his second test, produced a strong response with the ball in the second innings, taking 4-100 from 28 overs – including Sri Lanka’s top three batters on Saturday.

Tickner displayed the fight and tenacity he has been renowned for at domestic level with the Central Stags. He bounced back after a rough time in the first innings, where he went wicketless for 103 runs from 20 overs, and was carted around in the final hour before lunch on Thursday.

With veteran Neil Wagner suffering a right hamstring tear and bulging disc in his back on Saturday, and unable to bowl on Sunday, Tickner had to stand up with the ball and take on greater responsibility. Wagner will miss the second test in Wellington, starting on Friday, and be sidelined for at least six weeks.

“It’s a dream to play test cricket for New Zealand and to do something like that to put us in a position to hopefully win [on Monday] it’s pretty awesome, especially being the top three [batters],” Tickner said.