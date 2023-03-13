'Ya absolute .....': Ben Stokes berates bag snatcher after train station theft

Ben Stokes and Tim Southee after the drawn test series between the Black Caps and England.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has hit out after having his bag snatched at a London train station.

The 31-year-old all-rounder was visiting the English capital to watch the England-France Six Nations rugby test at Twickenham.

Stokes wasn’t impressed at having his bag stolen at King’s Cross, one of London’s busiest stations.

He posted on social media: “To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ******.”

It wasn’t a good day for Stokes all-round. England suffered a record 53-10 thrashing at Twickenham.

Stokes is having some downtime after recently returning to England from New Zealand after a drawn test series with the Black Caps.

The New Zealand-born Durham county player, who resides in Cumbria, has captained England to 10 wins in 12 tests since revitalising the team under the coaching of ex-Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum.