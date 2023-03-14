Black Caps captain Tim Southee salutes toughness of Neil Wagner after final ball thriller

It wasn’t what the Black Caps drew up for the final ball of another captivating test, but it had the desired outcome.

A bye off the final delivery of the match was all that separated the sides as New Zealand edged Sri Lanka by two wickets in a gripping finish at Hagley Oval on Monday evening. Reaching their target of 285, it was New Zealand’s third highest successful test run chase in history.

Just 13 days after a barnburner at the Basin Reserve, where New Zealand snuck home by one run against England, the Black Caps served up another thrilling finish.

Kane Williamson, who struck a majestic 121 not out, and Neil Wagner on his 37th birthday, courageously coming out to bat with a torn right hamstring and bulging disc in his back, helped New Zealand to victory off the last ball from Asitha Fernando under the lights.

Watching tensely from the dressing room, skipper Tim Southee knew Fernando would send it in short and hoped Williamson would connect with bat and scamper through for the winning run.

Williamson couldn’t get bat on ball, but the pair managed to race through for the match-winning single with Fernando producing a direct hit at the bowler’s end. TV umpire Richard Illingworth reviewed the footage and confirmed Williamson had safely made his ground.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand's Neil Wagner makes his ground at the striker’s end during a frenetic finish to the test against Sri Lanka.

“Probably not what unfolded,” Southee said reflecting on the heart-racing final ball.

“[The] guys probably had a rough idea he was going to go short, but we just knew Kane had to get some bat on it and he wasn’t able to, so once we saw Wags was in [at the striker’s end] we didn’t realise the bowler had actually thrown the stumps down, so it was as close as you can get to a tied match.”

Wagner wrote himself into cricket folklore, just under two weeks since taking the final wicket at the Basin to remove James Anderson and beat England by the barest of margins.

Bravely strolling to the middle and battling to run, he gutsed it out with a nasty injury that will likely sideline him for several months. If this was indeed his last test for New Zealand it would be some way to bow out.

Joe Allison/Getty Images An injured Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson walk off Hagley Oval after helping New Zealand to a two wicket win off the final ball.

“Again it just shows how much this side means to him and he’s been a massive player for us for a long period of time and it does mean so much to him and there was no stopping him,” Southee said.

“It takes a lot to stop Wags and anything for the team he’ll be up to do it. It just shows you what guys are willing to do for this side.”

This was some final day finish. With persistent rain in Christchurch wiping out more than 30 scheduled overs and play not getting underway until 3.30pm, New Zealand had 53 overs to score the remaining 257 runs (4.85 an over) with nine wickets in hand.

At 265-5, New Zealand still needed 20 off the final three overs, then 15 off 12 (at 270-6). Eight runs were needed from Fernando’s over with New Zealand 277-7.

There were no shortage of heroes.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand’s Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson celebrate after a wild finish to the first test against Sri Lanka.

Someone had to go big if New Zealand were to push for victory and Williamson, as he’s so often done through his glittering career, stood tall.

He finished unbeaten on 121, his 27th test ton, hitting a crucial boundary off Fernando with three balls left, piercing two fielders on the boundary. That tied the match, leaving New Zealand one run to get from two deliveries.

Williamson’s 142-run fourth wicket stand from 157 balls with Daryl Mitchell turned the match New Zealand’s way after it briefly appeared it could have been heading for a draw.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell played an influential role with the bat again in the second innings.

Mitchell backed up his 102 from the first innings with an aggressive 81 from 86, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Mitchell hasn’t been able to do any wrong with the bat over the past nine months, scoring 883 test runs over his past 14 innings, including four centuries, at an average of 80.3.

Southee was running out of superlatives to describe Williamson, who followed up his second innings 132 from the Basin against England.

“He just loves it. He’s just a world-class player and I think world-class players are able to perform in different conditions and different situations and he’s done that for his whole career – even when he was young he was the guy you leaned on from a young age.

“Just having him at the crease I think we saw his class even with that last boundary, just an unbelievable shot to beat two defenders on the boundary to the big side, just the calmness in which he does it is good for the group.”

Sri Lanka must have felt sick when wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella shelled a one-handed diving effort when Williamson was on 33 off Lahiru Kumara, which would have left New Zealand 88-3. The out of form, Henry Nicholls, who hit 20, then departed in the next over.

“I think that’s part of the game, but if we can grab that catch it could have been a different story,” Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lamented.

“Even the misfield we did a few times that cost us the game. If you want to beat a side like New Zealand in New Zealand we have to minimise all the mistakes.”

The second match in the series, starts at the Basin on Friday. Repeating the thrilling final over scenes at Hagley will take some beating, but most said the same after the ‘Miracle at the Basin’.