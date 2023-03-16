Mitchell Santner plucks Plunket Shield victory for Northern from the jaws of defeat in last over thriller

Mitchell Santner and Northern Districts break Firebirds hearts with unlikely last over Plunket Shield win.

Mitchell Santner has spun Northern Districts to a dramatic and unlikely Plunket Shield victory with just two balls to spare.

The former Black Caps test spinner claimed four wickets – including two in two balls to end the match – as the Wellington Firebirds fell to a shattering two-run loss in the last over of the match in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand’s four-day competition seems to be following the lead of test cricket when it comes to last over thrillers, but this one will be tough for the Firebirds to stomach, especially for Gareth Severin who made a superb 196 on day four.

But Severin, playing just his second first-class match, should hold his head mighty high in defeat.

Devan Vishvaka and night-watch Michael Snedden began day four with Wellington on 17-1, needing 373 further runs for a seemingly impossible victory.

Vishvaka (13) didn’t last long but by the time Snedden departed for an exceptional 90, Wellington were looking good for a draw – at 195-3 – and possibly even an outside chance at victory, despite a challenging required run rate.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Mitchell Santner took two wickets in the final over for Northern Districts to lead them to a dramatic victory over

Severin clearly hadn’t given up hope of victory as he continued to keep the score moving, with brisk cameos from Logan van Beek (24 off 26 balls) and Adam Milne (16 from 10) putting the required rate at less than a run ball in the second to last over of the match.

But then came the turning point as Tim Pringle removed Milne on the second last ball of the penultimate over.

And with only two further runs added to the score and two still to get, Santner had Severin caught at long-off, before No 11 Kieran McComb clipped a ball to short leg for a famous Northern win.

Severin’s maiden first-class century was so nearly a double but his 260-ball knock that featured 16 fours and three sixes will be remembered for a long time by Firebirds fans, even though it didn’t quite get the job done.

Santner finished with figures of 4-119 and six wickets for the match.

Meanwhile, the Central Stags scored a six wicket win over table-topping Canterbury in Rangiora despite the entire first day being washed out.

Stags all-rounder Josh Clarkson, who made his maiden first-class century in the first innings, capped a memorable game with 44 not out in his second bat as Central chased down their target of 140 with ease, finishing at 143-4.

Earlier, Canterbury were bowled out in their second innings for 236 after losing their final six wickets for just 14 runs.

In the third match, Otago couldn’t turn a first innings advantage over Auckland into victory as the two teams played out a draw on the final day.

Canterbury still lead the Plunket Shield table but Northern have closed the gap significantly and the Central Stags linger in third. All teams, besides the Stags and Auckland have played seven games.

Plunket Shield table: Canterbury 83pts, Northern Districts 79pts, Central Stags 67pts, Wellington Firebirds 60pts, Otago Volts 47pts, Auckland Aces 45pts.