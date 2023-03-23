Six-test Black Cap Will Somerville farewells professional cricket

Kids, who lives have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, get to meet Black Caps stars.

Six-test Black Cap Will Somerville has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 38.

The veteran offspinner will step away after the Auckland Aces’ final Plunket Shield match against the Central Stags in Nelson over April 1-4.

Somerville made his first-class debut for Otago in 2004-05 before moving to Australia and representing New South Wales in all three formats between 2014-15 and 2017-18.

Moving to Auckland with his family was a life-changing event for Somerville as he made his debut for Auckland in 2018-19 before being almost immediately called up to represent the Black Caps for their successful test tour of the United Arab Emirates.

He made his test debut aged 34 against Pakistan in the UAE in December 2018, shining with match figures of 7-127 in the third test – a match New Zealand won by 123 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Somerville's spinning fingers helped cripple Pakistan's chase for 280, taking 3-52 in the second innings as New Zealand sealed their first away test series win over Pakistan in 49 years.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images New Zealand’s Will Somerville celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Matthew Wade at the SCG in January 2020.

In spin-friendly conditions, he impressed again on New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka in August 2019, capturing 4-156 and then 3-69 across the two test matches.

His sixth and final test came in December 2021 against India in Mumbai – a match New Zealand were thumped by 372 runs in with Somerville going 0-139 from 29 overs for the match.

He finished his test career with 15 wickets at 48.26.

"I've achieved more than what I thought I could achieve after becoming a professional cricketer at 30-years old. I've played nine seasons professionally and loved every minute of it,” Somerville said.

Photosport Will Somerville celebrates a wicket in his test debut for New Zealand against Pakistan in 2018.

"I'd like to thank Auckland Cricket for the opportunity to represent the Aces over the last five years. I'd also like to thank my wife Ellie and my parents for their support during my cricketing career."

Auckland head coach Doug Watson praised Somerville’s contribution to the team.

"Will is an all-round wonderful human being and is certainly the 'Dad' of the changing room. His calmness and humility as well as his skilful bowling will be greatly missed by the boys."

Somerville was excited to move into a new venture upon retirement. "I've got a career to move into as a financial advisor for Jarden. I've been working on that for the last three years, so I'm really excited about that."

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Offspinner Will Somerville was a dependable performer across all three forms for Auckland.

Overall, Somerville has played 51 first-class games, not including the current match against Northern Districts in Auckland.

His 156 first-class wickets have come at an average of 29.57. In five seasons for Auckland, he has taken 86 wickets so far at an average of 27.24. In List-A cricket, he's grabbed 39 wickets at 35.1, while his T20 returns of 40 wickets at 27.8 are coupled with an economy rate of eight.