Stephen Fleming lands US coaching gig in Major League Cricket

Successful Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming will be in charge of the Dallas franchise in the US Major League Cricket.

Stephen Fleming is extending his coaching prowess into the United States, landing a job for the inaugural Major League Cricket Twenty20 championship to be played in July.

The former Black Caps captain has led the Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles and used his connections there for this American adventure.

Fleming will coach the Dallas-based Texas Super Kings who have a partnership with the IPL franchise.

Fleming was also head coach of the Joburg Super Kings, another team owned by the heavyweight Indian outfit, which contested the inaugural season of the SA20 league in South Africa.

Major League Cricket will feature six teams in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington.

The season runs from July 13-30 with Fleming’s team hosting the opening match at a 7200-seat stadium dedicated to cricket.

The league has just completed its opening draft.

YASIR NISAR/PHOTOSPORT/Stuff Big-hitting New Zealander Corey Anderson will play for San Francisco.

New Zealand presence is scarce in the playing ranks with former Black Caps allrounder Corey Anderson, who last played for New Zealand in 2018, being picked up in the first round by the San Francisco Unicorns.

Other notable inclusions are Harmeet Singh (India), Australians Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock (South Africa), and Liam Plunkett (England).