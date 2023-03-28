Central Stags' Josh Clarkson stars with bat and ball to lead them to Ford Trophy title

Josh Clarkson celebrates bringing up his third List A century for the Central Stags in the Ford Trophy final.

At McLean Park, Napier: Canterbury 212-9 in 50 overs (Cole McConchie 54 off 90 balls, Mitch Hay 44 from 57, Angus McKenzie 30 off 45; Jayden Lennox 3-27 from 10 overs, Josh Clarkson 3-40 from 10 overs) lost to Central Stags 212-4 in 43.2 overs (Josh Clarkson 111no off 78 balls, Tom Bruce 51no off 84; Sean Davey 2-23 from eight overs, Will O’Rourke 2-37 from eight overs) by six wickets.

Unwanted for the Black Caps’ T20 squad to face Sri Lanka, Central Stags’ allrounder Josh Clarkson has sent out a message to the selectors.

Clarkson delivered a player of the match display in the Stags’ six wicket victory over Canterbury in Tuesday’s Ford Trophy 50-over final in Napier.

The 26-year-old showcased his powerful hitting, blasting an unbeaten 111 – his third List A ton – from 78 balls. He struck 17 fours and two sixes in his classy knock, taking the final away from Canterbury.

Earlier in the day, he was impressive with the ball, capturing 3-40 to restrict Canterbury to 212-9 from their 50 overs.

Clarkson and skipper Tom Bruce dug the Stags out of a hole after they slumped to 49-4 in the 17th over with Canterbury on top at that stage. They combined for an unbroken 167-run fifth wicket stand with Bruce finishing unbeaten on 51.

It was some showing from Clarkson who was unlucky not to make the Black Caps’ T20 squad to face Sri Lanka, starting on Sunday, with a raft of top names unavailable.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Josh Clarkson goes on the offensive during his unbeaten 111 in the Ford Trophy final.

He has been a consistent white ball contributor for the Stags in recent seasons and was a standout in this summer’s T20 Super Smash, hitting the sixth most runs (258 from eight innings) at a strike rate of 164 with two half-centuries.

Clarkson is a clean striker of the cricket ball and combined with his handy right-arm mediums and strong fielding skills wouldn’t have looked out of place in New Zealand's T20 squad for the three-match series.

This was a heart-warming Ford Trophy triumph for the Stags with their last 50-over title coming in 2015-16. Several of their players reside in the Hawke’s Bay region hit so hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Ford Trophy decider was originally supposed to be held at a neutral venue last month in Queenstown, but was postponed due to the devastation by Cyclone Gabrielle in the upper North Island a few days earlier.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Central Stags' Ben Smith, left, and Josh Clarkson celebrate a Canterbury wicket in the Ford Trophy final.

Central could make it two titles in a week and deny the Canterbury men any silverware this summer. The Stags have one final Plunket Shield match against Auckland in Nelson, starting on Saturday, and need 15 points to overtake Canterbury, who are finished.

Missing seven frontline players to Black Caps’ duty, Canterbury threatened to spoil the Stags’ home final.

Chasing 213, Central were in trouble at 49-4 with Sean Davey, fresh off an 11-wicket match haul in the Plunket Shield last week, and Will O’Rourke, both taking two wickets.

Canterbury would have felt confident when Dane Cleaver edged through to wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher off O’Rourke, bringing Clarkson to the crease.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Doug Bracewell, right, celebrates the wicket of Canterbury opener Rhys Mariu in the Ford Trophy final.

Clarkson and the vastly experienced Bruce took it away from Canterbury with a match-winning stand, which the red-and-blacks were unable to break.

Canterbury got through to an under-par total of 212 after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

They battled to build a substantial partnership to get them up to a challenging score with their largest stand 61 runs between captain Cole McConchie and Angus McKenzie.

McConchie top scored for Canterbury with 54 from 90 balls, but no-one was able to kick on. Several batters got starts, including opener Mitch Hay (44) and McKenzie (30).

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox was miserly with 3-27 from his 10 overs, putting the brakes on Canterbury.

Clarkson was influential too, removing the dangerous Hay and Fletcher, then trapping McKenzie in front of his stumps. He finished with 3-40 from 10 overs, including three maidens.