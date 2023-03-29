Black Cap Ish Sodhi reaping the benefits after altering run-up

Ish Sodhi is a better international bowler after making changes to his action.

Ish Sodhi sometimes has to remind himself he’s been operating with a revamped bowling action for less than a year.

The Black Caps’ legspinner made the big decision at the end of last summer to slightly extend his run-up after not feeling like he had enough energy on the ball at certain times.

It was a bold call for Sodhi altering a run-up he’d known his entire cricketing life after falling in love with legspin bowling watching the late great Shane Warne as a youngster.

Twelve months on and Sodhi believed the decision and hard toil over the winter with NZC’s high performance coach Paul Wiseman had all been worth it.

He felt rejuvenated as a cricketer and late last year was recalled to the test squad for the first time in four years – shining in an away series against Pakistan.

“The biggest thing for me is getting used to my new bowling run-up,” Sodhi said ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Hamilton on Friday. Tuesday’s second ODI in Christchurch was washed out without a ball being bowled.

SPARK SPORT Sri Lanka's batters were woeful after New Zealand were dismissed for 274 in the opening ODI at Eden Park.

“I’ve bowled a certain way for 18 years and changed it last year, so I’ve only been doing it for a year. It’s great to have the success internationally already that it shows me it’s the right way forward, but it’s about really understanding that action.”

Fareed Khan/AP Ish Sodhi, centre, shone with the ball in the Black Caps’ two-match test series against Pakistan.

Sodhi had no regrets about tweaking his run-up and believed even though it had been a huge adjustment, it had greatly benefited his bowling.

He runs in off about five paces, which he continues to measure out, rather than walking in and having to generate momentum at the crease.

“It’s really fun and something that’s been really enjoyable to do - something different to focus on, which has been great as well and I’m doing it to keep up with international cricket.

“It’s changed so much in the 10 years I’ve played, so it’s just about adapting as much as I can – maybe that’s bowling a little bit quicker, bowling some different variations and getting some more energy on the ball.”

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, and Ish Sodhi celebrate after winning the ODI series against Pakistan.

The Black Caps’ white ball series against Sri Lanka and five T20s away against Pakistan were Sodhi’s immediate focus.

Looming large in the background is the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead revealed last week he likely had 80% of his squad pencilled in and Sodhi will be among the certainties.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Mitchell Santner, left, and Ish Sodhi could be a handful at the ODI World Cup later this year.

Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who is set to compete in the 2023 IPL for the Stephen Fleming-coached Chennai Super Kings, will be critical to New Zealand’s hopes of challenging for the title.

The spin duo were terrific at the last white ball World Cup in India, the 2016 T20 World Cup, where they both captured 10 wickets. They were influential in helping New Zealand to the semifinals, where they lost to England by seven wickets.

Bowling in the middle overs of an ODI with Santner, his former team-mate at Northern Districts, always brought out the best in Sodhi, who now plays domestically for Canterbury.

“I think bowling with Mitchy [Santner] is about really understanding our roles. Mitchy is a very crafty operator and he’s very tough to get away and so generally if you’re bowling with Mitchy you’re not going for too many runs at that end, so they have to find them somewhere and sometimes I’m a recipient of some wickets from the other end because of that.

“It’s also understanding at times I have to play that role as well, so it’s just being really versatile and adapting to the cards you’re dealt out in the middle.”

Sodhi believed there was no question spin would play an important role at the ODI World Cup in what is expected to be spin-friendly conditions.

He and Santner had strong experience bowling in India, which should serve New Zealand well. Batter-offspinner Michael Bracewell is a virtual guarantee too in the 15-player squad, following a stellar 140 against India in Hyderabad in January.

“I think in ODI cricket, spin has been pivotal all over the world. Through the middle phase of the ODI game, taking wickets is really important and no matter what the conditions have been like spinners have played a really important role.

“If they do end up turning [at the World Cup] we’re going to have the resources that we need to be able to combat those conditions and if they don’t [turn] and the wickets are pretty good and true we know how to bowl in them as well.”