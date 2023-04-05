Black Caps coach Gary Stead sees silver lining in squad depleted by IPL riches

The Black Caps star hurt his knee attempting a catch in his first game of the IPL season.

Second T20I: Black Caps vs Sri Lanka. Where: University of Otago Oval, Dunedin. When: 1pm Wednesday. Coverage: Live on Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff from 12.30pm

Black Caps coach Gary Stead insists he isn’t frustrated at being forced to field a weakened team in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, as the international cricket schedule collides head-on with the IPL.

Without many of their front-liners, the Black Caps lost the opening game of the three-game series in a Super Over on Sunday, a day after watching Kane Williamson suffer a knee injury while playing for his new IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans.

Like the rest of New Zealand, Stead was waiting for an update on Williamson on Tuesday, but said he was far from bothered by the long shadow being cast by the IPL.

“Not at all,” he said. “I see it quite the opposite.

“I see it as a great opportunity for us to grow our depth. For me as coach and as head selector we know that the big carrot at the end of the year is the ODI World Cup.

“But for us it's still about finding ways that we can look at the full squad of 15 and give guys opportunities to come into the team and learn and play roles that we want them to play.”

The Black Caps face Sri Lanka in the second T20 in Dunedin on Wednesday, having never lost a game in any format at University of Otago Oval.

The less experienced members of Stead’s squad, therefore, have a proud record to maintain in the Deep South, but the coach was more concerned about them grabbing the chance to impress.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Adam Milne and team mates celebrate the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in game one.

“Look, for us there's a number of guys that are away at the IPL,” Stead said. “So we're always looking in this opportunity to look at our fringe players and those that are in and around the squad that may not be there on a regular basis.

“So, it's always exciting for them. You bring new players into the team, you get a great energy, and I'm hoping that they'll bring that to the squad.”

After Dunedin’s long, warm summer, the forecast for Wednesday is largely promising, although a southerly change is due to come through in the evening. The Black Caps’ top order batsmen should therefore be in a position to improve on Sunday’s efforts.

“[The pitch] looks fantastic,” Stead said. “We've only had the one T20 International versus Australia when I think it was 219 played 215.

“It was a cracking pitch then and if the day is like this tomorrow then I'm sure we're going to have a great day.”

Stead confirmed the 13-man squad named for the opening T20 would be unchanged, with the lineup to be named before the toss.

Meanwhile, Stead said Saqlain Mushtaq’s local knowledge would prove invaluable for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, after the former spinner was added to the Black Caps coaching setup.

“Saqlain Mushtaq has obviously been the head coach for Pakistan over the last couple of years, [but] he's not in that role any more,” Stead said.

“So, we thought it was an opportunity for us to tap his brain and find out a little bit more around Pakistan conditions and likely conditions we're going to face.

“But then also to be a great resource to be able to help spin bowlers in particular. We've got Ish [Sodhi] and a couple of younger-looking spinners on that tour.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to learn from a great thinker of the game.

“Saqlain has worked with us before, for New Zealand, about eight or nine years ago.

“I think it was more of a tactician and batting and giving his views on that, so it's exciting to have someone his calibre with our group.”