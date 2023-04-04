Seven of the best for Ray Toole delivers Plunket Shield glory to Central Stags

Ray Toole has taken seven wickets in a stunning bowling performance to help the Central Stags lift the Plunket Shield.

Ray Toole has delivered the performance of his life to bowl the Central Stags back to Plunket Shield supremacy.

The left-arm quick produced career-best figures of 7-57 in just 13 and a half overs in Nelson on Tuesday to help bowl Auckland out and bank a 188-run victory on the final day of a rain-affected match and the domestic cricket season.

With maximum points from the final game of the 2022-23 Plunket Shield season, The Stags have jumped above Canterbury to lift the 116-year-old shield for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Central levelled with Canterbury on 101 points but by virtue of its fifth outright win shaded Canterbury, who had four, to claim the prized first-class domestic title.

On a dramatic final day, a draw wasn’t enough for the Stags. That or an Auckland win would have handed the Plunket Shield to Canterbury. Ironically, the key moment of the first class season came mid-way through last month in another rain-affected game, when the Stags upset the then high-flying Canterbury in Rangiora by six wickets.

READ MORE:

* Star CD duo of Clarkson and Bruce unlucky not to make Black Caps T20 squad

* Black Caps hopeful Dean Foxcroft bounces back after two years of uncertainty during pandemic

* Central Stags' Josh Clarkson stars with bat and ball to lead them to Ford Trophy title

* Tom Bruce, Natalie Dodd take major gongs at CD awards

* Six-test Black Cap Will Somerville farewells professional cricket



The Stags v Auckland match came when the rest of the teams had put their whites away for the season. With the original date between Central and the defending champions being postponed due to Cyclone Gabrielle, a decision was made to re-schedule to this week – just days after Josh Clarkson lead the Stags to victory in the 50 over Ford Trophy final, also delayed due to the cyclone. On that day, it was also Canterbury who finished second.

Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz The Central Stags players celebrate their Plunket Shield victory at Nelson’s Saxton Oval.

Canterbury’s hopes of winning the iconic four-day trophy looked strong after the first day’s play in Nelson, on Sunday, was lost due to rain.

When the toss was eventually held on Monday, Auckland inserted the Stags who declared on 296-9 after just 83 overs. Clarkson again leading the way with 79, from just 67 balls, as the Stags desperately tried to advance the match.

In response, Auckland cruised through to 161-1 before a shock declaration as they also chased a result in what must have been a crushing blow to Canterbury.

Will O'Donnell top-scored with an unbeaten 76 and Martin Guptill made 45.

Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz The Stags celebrate with the 116-year-old Plunket Shield, the first time they have held the iconic prize since the 2018-19 season.

The Stags again went after quick runs in their second innings. Jack Boyle making 47 from 46 balls before the declaration came at 156-5 during the first session of the final day on Tuesday.

With Auckland needing 291 for victory, Toole removed O'Donnell, for no score, in the first over of the run chase and before his first spell was done, he’d also taken the wickets of Quinn Sunde (19) and Martin Guptill (10).

Liam Dudding then trapped Ryan Harrison in front, to have Auckland in serious trouble at 4-47.

Greg Hay wasted no time in bringing Toole back in straight after lunch and it paid off with Ben Horne and Ross ter Braak becoming his fourth and fifth victims in the same over.

Toole’s sixth wicket was a major breakthrough. Former Black Caps spinner Will Somerville has built a lower-order reputation as a man who can hang around and frustrate bowling attacks at critical times, but Toole nicked him out for 13.

Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz Ray Toole has bowled the Central Stags to Plunket Shield glory with seven wickets on the final day.

Dudding picked up two more wickets to finish with figures of 3-32, playing a better-than-solid supporting act to Toole.

Fittingly, it was Toole who finished off the match and the domestic season with his seventh wicket of the innings to deliver Plunket Shield glory.

The close of the match also marked the end of Somerville’s professional cricket career. He played six tests for New Zealand claiming 15 wickets.

He made his test debut aged 34 against Pakistan in the UAE in December 2018, shining with match figures of 7-127 in the third test – a match New Zealand won by 123 runs to clinch the series 2-1.