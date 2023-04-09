The long cricketing summer is finally over – here's what's next for the Black Caps and White Ferns

ANALYSIS: It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. At last, it's finally over.

The New Zealand cricketing summer of 2022-23 lasted a record 182 days – from the Black Caps' Twenty20 international defeat against Pakistan on October 8 to their T20 win over Sri Lanka on April 8.

In years to come, it will be remembered for the Black Caps’ nail-biting test wins over England – by one run at the Basin Reserve in Wellington – and Sri Lanka – by two wickets with no balls remaining at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

It will be remembered for the fact that it featured no men's internationals between November 30 and February 16, and no internationals at all between December 17 and February 16, with the Black Caps away in Pakistan and India and the White Ferns at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport The home summer of cricket came to an end with the third T20 between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday.

And it will be remembered for the injuries suffered by Kyle Jamieson (back) and Kane Williamson (knee).

READ MORE:

* Black Caps beat Sri Lanka in series-deciding Twenty20 after dramatic final over

* How to make a Black Caps XI entirely from South Africa-born cricketers

* What Kane Williamson's knee injury means for the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup chances

* Black Caps captain Kane Williamson likely out of World Cup with ruptured knee ligament



The latter may have taken place in Ahmedabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League, but it still took place during the past six months, and may have a longer-lasting impact than anything else.

That Jamieson's return from the back injury he suffered in England last winter was cut short by a reoccurrence that required surgery was already bad enough. He is now set to go more than a year without playing for the Black Caps, having spent the two before that making almost every post a winner.

Williamson rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, six months out from the Cricket World Cup, was a nightmare turn of events, not only for him personally, but for the Black Caps' hopes of finally getting over the line following successive losses in finals in 2015 and 2019.

The 32-year-old was at his sublime best in the thrilling triumphs over England and Sri Lanka that allowed the Black Caps to respectively claim a 1-1 series draw and a 2-0 series win, scoring 479 runs at an average of 79.83, with innings 132, 121no and 215 in successive tests.

We can only hope he is able to reach those heights again once he recovers – and ideally that he does so in time for the marquee test visits by South Africa and Australia next February and March.

A pair of two-test series are set to be the highlights of the 2023-24 summer as far as the Black Caps are concerned, with Australia set to play three T20s as well, and Bangladesh also due to visit in December for three T20s and three ODIs, according to the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme.

While extra matches could yet to be added, the total of 29 days of cricket in the FTP for the Black Caps would be their lowest total in a summer not hit by Covid-19 since 2012-13, when they only had 21.

Between now and next summer, the Black Caps' primary focus is set to be this year's World Cup, in India in October and November.

Two largely second-string squads will play five T20s and five ODIs in Pakistan this month and next while the Indian Premier League is in full swing, but after that the Black Caps will have some much-needed time off, after a 12-month stretch from last June where they will have had 71 scheduled matches – nine tests, 27 ODIs and 35 T20s.

They will return to action in August for three T20s in the United Arab Emirates, followed by four T20s and four ODIs in England and three ODIs in Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup, with two tests in Bangladesh to follow once the tournament is over.

While the Black Caps may be in for a relatively quiet home season next summer, the White Ferns are set to have a home schedule on par with their busiest season to date, in 2015-16, featuring 14 matches.

The New Zealand women are set to visit Sri Lanka in June and India in October, playing three ODIs and three T20s on each occasion.

They will then host Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20s next summer, before England tour to play three ODIs and five T20s.

New Zealand’s 2023-24 cricketing summer

As outlined in the ICC Future Tours Programme

Black Caps: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s v Bangladesh; 2 tests v South Africa; 2 tests, 3 T20s v Australia

White Ferns: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s v Pakistan; 3 ODIs, 5 T20s v England