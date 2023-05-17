'There's your headline': Nathan Lyon predicts 5-0 Australian Ashes whitewash

On the day England tearaway Jofra Archer was ruled out of the Ashes series, Nathan Lyon channelled Glenn McGrath by making the bold prediction Australia would whitewash England on this year’s Ashes tour.

The ECB on Tuesday announced Archer would play no part in the English test summer following a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow. However, veteran quick James Anderson was named in the squad for the test against Ireland starting on June 1 despite concerns over a groin injury.

Lyon, meanwhile, also laughed off Stuart Broad’s view that the result in the last Ashes series was “void”, saying the England quick was merely trying to get under Australia’s skin.

Lyon said before the 2021-22 series in Australia he was confident the home side could pull off victories in all five matches.

“I do believe we can win 5-0 ... for sure,” Lyon said at the time – a prediction that nearly came to pass as Australia wrapped up a 4-0 series win. Only a heroic rearguard action by England in the fourth test in Sydney helped them save a draw and avoid the whitewash.

Speaking on Tuesday in Brisbane, Lyon was asked if he was prepared to make a similar statement on the eve of the most anticipated away Ashes series in years.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Nathan Lyon is feeling in a confident mood ahead of the much anticipated Ashes series.

“100%. There you go, there’s your headline,” Lyon said. “I’ve never gone into any game thinking that we’re never going to compete well and win the game. I know it’s a headline for you guys, but in my opinion and my view, every game I play for Australia, I’m going out there to win it. I’m confident heading over there.

“I think our squad should be really proud of the work that we’ve done over the last 24 months. I think it’s been an incredible journey and something that we should be really proud of.

“This is a new challenge and I’m looking forward to going over there ... extremely confident.”

Lyon’s comments are sure to be seized upon by the English fans and media, but he said he was prepared to cope with whatever comes his way when Australia arrive later this month ahead of a World Test Championship final against India before five tests against the old enemy, beginning on June 16.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Australia’s Nathan Lyon is ready for lots of ‘feedback’ from the English crowd during the Ashes.

“I know I’m going to get a lot of feedback from the English [fans] … positive, negative, whatever it may be. That’s totally OK,” Lyon said.

“At the end of the day, we’re going out there and we’re playing professional sport. Hopefully they are going to be sold out [venues] and there’ll be a lot of loud crowds. The best thing we can do is go out there and perform well and silence the crowd.

“We did that well at Edgbaston last time [in the opening test of the 2019 series] and thoroughly enjoyed that. We’ll go out and do the same.”

England have every right to be confident given their purple patch of late, but Lyon is unconcerned.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon doesn’t think this will be his last Ashes series, saying he’s still got plenty in the tank.

“I dare say if you asked Jimmy [Anderson], they’d say they’re confident, and they should be,” Lyon said. “They play a great brand of cricket. I’m not really worried about them to be honest.”

Last month Broad caused a stir by declaring that in his opinion, last year’s series in Australia didn’t count due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’ve written it off as a void series,” Broad told the Daily Mail. “Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series. But in my mind I don’t class that as a real Ashes.”

Asked about Broad’s comments, Lyon said: “I’m counting it. It was 4-0 to Australia. That’s his opinion. That’s the way he’s trying to get under our feathers.

“To be honest, on a serious side, everyone was doing it pretty hard in the world. We’re very, very lucky in what we do.”

This could be Lyon’s final away Ashes series, but the 35-year-old said he feels good enough to continue playing for many years to come.

“There’s no end in sight for me,” Lyon said. “I still feel like I can get better. I know coming up here and working with Jon Davison and Dan Vettori yesterday, I feel like I’m still learning about the art of off-break bowling.

“I still feel like I have a lot to offer. I’m trying to get a lot more consistent and get my stock ball better … with a few odd variations as well.”