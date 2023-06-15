Mike Hesson uneasy about Trent Boult's 'flexi' playing agreement with NZ Cricket

Former Black Caps assistant says the star bowler's arrangement with NZC will make some players uneasy.

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson says Trent Boult's casual “flexi” playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket is untidy and sets a precedent.

Boult has signed up for the inaugural season of United States Major League Cricket, which starts in July – adding to the growing list of T20 tournaments he has played in since being released from his NZ Cricket contract last August.

He will represent Mumbai Indians New York, who will be captained by veteran West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard.

The 33-year-old wasn’t named on the Black Caps central contracts list announced last week. Instead he was offered a casual playing agreement.

Boult was released from his NZC contract last August as he sought more time with his family and the flexibility to play in other lucrative Twenty20 franchise leagues around the world, as well as the Indian Premier League.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead indicated last week Boult was all but certain to feature for New Zealand at the ODI World Cup in India, starting in October.

Speaking on Sky Sport’s No Boundaries show, Hesson expressed concern about Boult's “flexi” casual playing agreement with NZC.

“If you want the IPL and two or three or four other tournaments as well, you probably can’t have everything and that’s a decision you’ve got to make at the start of the year and I just think the flexi contracts just make it a bit untidy...

“It just gets really untidy when you’ve got 20 contracts or however many is on that [NZC] list now and then you have an extra one [for Boult] and next year you might have three extra ones and it just gets untidy.”

Hesson said the rise of T20 franchise cricket had dramatically altered the landscape for national teams. He believed NZC might one day have to move to a situation like in England, where a multitude of different contracts were offered, depending on a player's circumstances.

“Under the current [NZC] model it doesn’t. You get ranked in three different forms and you add the points up and that’s your number and everyone has known that and it’s actually worked pretty well for an extended period of time.

“This flexi contract it might work really well for Trent and it might actually work well for New Zealand Cricket, but it does open up a whole can of worms.”

Former Black Caps batter Craig McMillan – a former assistant coach of the national men’s side – also expressed unease about Boult's agreement with NZC.

He felt Boult wanted the best of both worlds, where he could cash in playing lucrative overseas T20 leagues, but also play for New Zealand in important series and pinnacle events.

“It seemed only 12 months ago Trent Boult was more than happy to make his decision to move away from international cricket and take the riches of the T20 franchises around the world and you couldn’t bemoan him that,” McMillan told Sky Sport’s No Boundaries.

“He’d had a wonderful career for New Zealand and been a great servant and now almost wants a little bit of a dollar each way. It’s a difficult one.”

McMillan said NZC had looked after their players well, allowing them the opportunity to play in the IPL, while still being on central contracts. There was also the chance to compete in other tournaments when it didn’t clash with international commitments.

“I have an issue when players are coming back again and if they’re trying to pick and choose when they play for New Zealand,” he said on the show.

“It doesn’t sit overly well with me and I’m sure it doesn’t sit with some of the other players within the setup who are doing the hard yards then have to move back [when they return].”

Boult will be one of six New Zealanders to compete in the first edition of the Major League Cricket T20 competition. The six-team league runs from July 13-30.

Unwanted Black Caps white ball opener Martin Guptill will turn out for Los Angeles Knight Riders, alongside quick Lockie Ferguson.

Former Black Caps allrounder Corey Anderson, who lives in Texas and has US citizenship through his American wife Mary, will play for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Anderson last played for New Zealand in a T20 against Pakistan in November 2018.

Anderson, 32, has yet to play internationally for the United States and was overlooked for their World Cup qualifier squad earlier this year.

The other Black Caps to appear in the first edition of Major League Cricket will be Glenn Phillips and Adam Milne, who will both represent Washington Freedom.

The Stephen Fleming-coached Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas are the other two sides in the competition.

AT A GLANCE:

New Zealanders in first season of Major League Cricket:

Mumbai Indians New York: Trent Boult

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson

San Francisco Unicorns: Corey Anderson

Washington Freedom: Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne.