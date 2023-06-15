Rosemary Mair, Izzy Gaze recalled for White Ferns' tour of Sri Lanka

Medium pacer Rosemary Mair returns to the White Ferns squad for their tour to Sri Lanka.

Bowler Rosemary Mair and wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze have been recalled to the White Ferns’ squad for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka.

Mair last featured for the White Ferns against England during the Commonwealth Games last August. She missed out on last year’s tour to the West Indies and the visit from Bangladesh, as well as the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Gaze, who is selected as wicketkeeping cover to Bernadine Bezuidenhout, was part of the White Ferns’ squad which won ODI and T20I series’ away against West Indies, but missed selection for the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer welcomed both players back to the touring group.

“We’re excited to have Rosemary and Izzy back,” Sawyer said.

“Both players have worked hard on their respective games since their last international tours and we’re looking forward to seeing how they handle the challenges that this tour will bring.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze takes a catch against England in a T20 match at the Commonwealth Games last year.

“They both bring their own unique strengths to the group and we hope that they’ll contribute to what will hopefully be a successful tour.”

The tour will be the first time the White Ferns have visited Sri Lanka for a bilateral series.

The White Ferns and Sri Lanka open with three ODIs, beginning June 27, followed by three T20Is from July 8-12.

The remainder of the touring squad has a familiar feel to it with Sophie Devine leading the side, alongside other experienced internationals Melie Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Maddy Green.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Offspinner Eden Carson will be key with the ball for the White Ferns in Sri Lankan conditions.

Eden Carson and Fran Jonas continue alongside Kerr in a young spin group that will suit the dry sub-continent conditions.

Sawyer was relishing the opportunity to work with the squad in new and challenging conditions.

“This is the first time almost all of the squad will have experienced playing in Sri Lanka so it’s a good opportunity for our players to develop their game in testing sub-continent conditions.

“Sri Lanka will pose challenges with the unfamiliar conditions out in the middle, but also with the heat and humidity, so we will need to be able to adapt quickly both on and off the field.”

Auckland batter Lauren Down is unavailable for the tour due to family reasons, as is Otago allrounder Hayley Jensen who is recovering from knee surgery undertaken in April.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sri Lanka’s Anushka Sanjeewani celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Maddy Green at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Canterbury batter Kate Anderson, who has been involved in winter training plans, is also unavailable with a finger injury.

Sawyer will be supported by Dean Brownlie (batting coach), Craig Howard (spin bowling coach) and Chennai Super Kings academy coach Sriram Krishnamurthy as tour coach who will join up with the group when they arrive in Sri Lanka.

The touring party departs for Sri Lanka next Thursday ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle on June 27.

The White Ferns’ central contract list will be announced on Wednesday.

AT A GLANCE:

White Ferns’ squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Schedule:

June 27 - 1st ODI, Galle International Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

June 30 - 2nd ODI, Galle International Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

July 3 - 3rd ODI, Galle International Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

July 8 - 1st T20I, P Saravanamuttu Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

July 10 - 2nd T20I, P Saravanamuttu Stadium, 4:30pm NZT

July 12 - 3rd T20I, P Saravanamuttu Stadium, 4:30pm NZT