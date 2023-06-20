'Sledged Australia's nicest player': Former captain Ricky Ponting fires back at Ollie Robinson

England bowler Ollie Robinson says he doesn't care how he's perceived after appearing to yell expletives at Australia batter Usman Khawaja after bowling him.

Ricky Pointing has accused Ollie Robinson of sledging Australia’s “nicest” player following the England fast bowler’s abusive send-off of Usman Khawaja on day two of the first Ashes test at Edgbaston.

The former Australian captain was responding to claims from Robinson on Sunday justifying his vulgar behaviour by saying that Ponting and other Australian players sledged their England opponents.

“A lot of this stuff happens in the heat of battle,” Ponting told Sky Sports in Birmingham, where he is commentating on the test. “The only thing I’d say with Ollie yesterday is Khawaja was 140, Robinson hasn’t looked like getting a wicket all day, and he’s just sledged probably the nicest man that’s ever walked on the planet.

“The flip side of what happened, and I understand it, I’m no Saint as far as this stuff is concerned, but on one hand Ollie Robinson is giving him a send-off and on the other hand Joe Root is running across to shake his hand and pat him on the back and say well played.

“That’s the contrast of maybe a bowler who is toiling away and is a little bit frustrated, and a fielder that sat back and watched a really good test match innings.”

The International Cricket Council’s code of conduct, section 2.5, prohibits any kind of “send-off” including “verbally abusing the dismissed batter.”

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images England’s Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Australian opener David Warner on day four.

It is a level one offence that can attract a fine of up to 50% of a player’s match fee if the player is charged and pleads or is found guilty. England’s player match fees are £15,000 (NZ$30,933).

The ICC claimed on Tuesday that there had been no contact from match referee Andy Pycroft regarding the incident.

Ponting’s implication by Robinson resulted in banter with his fellow commentators, former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

“I was sitting back having some pizza and watching the US Open golf and my phone lit up with what he had to say in his press conference,” Ponting said. “I was a little bit surprised just because it’s so long ago.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Australian opener Usman Khawaja bats on day four at Edgbaston.

“If he had of used one of the current players as an example then fine, but I haven’t played for 11 years and probably haven’t sledged an Englishman for about 15. He must have a long memory.

“If I had have been able to catch up with Ollie last night they (Ponting’s reaction) may have been vastly different to what they were this morning.”

Atherton asked whether the Australians would “store up” Robinson’s behaviour, and recalled how Robinson was “backing away in Hobart so far he was off the cut strip” during the final test of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

“That will be stored up, absolutely,” Ponting said. “A lot of the things Ollie Robinson and Harry Brook have been saying hasn’t been against this hard-nosed cricket team.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Australia's Usman Khawaja walks off after being bowled by England’s Ollie Robinson on day three of the first Ashes test.

“As we know in Ashes cricket, names and reputations are either made or not and some of these English players have had terrific starts to their careers, but we’ll find out more about them as the series goes on.

“Definitely Ollie will be reminded of that and the ones who seem least fazed by this whole thing are the Australian players. The past Australian players have probably got their backs up more than the current ones.”