Farewell Spark Sport, it was nice knowing you

Spark Sport had the rights for cricket in New Zealand and England, but from this week all their cricket content will move to TVNZ.

ANALYSIS: The plug will be pulled on Spark Sport on Friday, ending a rivalry with Sky TV that it’s fair to say it lost. But even though it will be gone, hopefully its legacy endures.

Almost all of Spark Sport’s offerings will move to TVNZ from this week and while that’s a short-term win for New Zealand sports fans, the demise of the only real challenger there has been to Sky TV may not be so great if Sky reverts to its old habits.

By the time Spark Sport launched on March 14, 2019, it had already secured the rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and it was aiming to shake up a sports broadcasting landscape in New Zealand that had become stale, thanks to one dominant player and TVNZ and TV3 putting live sport in the ‘too hard’ basket.

Up until the Japan World Cup, Spark Sport’s offerings were promising: Pro League Hockey, World Rally Championships, Premier League football, Formula One and European Rugby.

The staple of overseas sport made it a handy addition to what Sky Sport were offering, but there wasn’t quite enough to make ending a Sky Sport subscription a reality for most avid sports viewers.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Spark Sport wasn’t able to land a major winter sporting code, like the NRL.

But it did wake up Sky Sport. Having a monopoly allowed Sky to have a ‘take it or leave it’ attitude when it came to negotiating rights.

Having a rival forced Sky Sport to raise its game, in terms of the quality of its broadcasts, the wider variety of sport from New Zealand covered and its commitment to being a part of this country’s sporting landscape.

Since Spark Sport came along we have Sky Stadium in Wellington, the Sky Sport Breakers, Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, the Sky Sports Women’s Premiership for rugby league and the Sky logo on the jerseys of the Kiwi Ferns, Moana Pasifika and Tall Ferns.

Let’s not kid ourselves and think any of that would have happened if it wasn’t for Spark Sport.

Over those early months Spark Sport ticked along nicely. Drive to Survive had just been released on Netflix so the Formula One explosion had happened. You could call it astute or fortunate, but Spark Sport’s acquisition of F1 was one that struck gold.

Then came the Rugby World Cup and Spark Sport’s big moment. Could their platform cope with the demand to watch the tournament that means more to New Zealanders than anything else?

Getty Images Jeff Latch, head of Spark Sport took on Sky TV. Time will tell if anyone ever tries to do that again.

The answer was no. For the All Blacks’ game against South Africa the streaming feed was disrupted and the broadcast hastily switched to TVNZ’s Duke.

It was a PR disaster. Before the game Spark Sport had to deal with approximately 10,000 customers through phone calls, online chats and Facebook and Twitter interactions from people trying to log on. You have to wonder if it was all worth it.

Not all the problems were Spark Sport’s fault. Some of the frustrated customers had no idea what they were doing. “No sir, you won’t be able to watch the World Cup final on your dial-up connection.”

Spark Sport’s next move was to secure the rights for cricket in New Zealand from April 2020, on a six-year contract.

It gave them a foothold into local content throughout the summer months and it was another step forward.

However, Covid then hit, which impacted schedules and there was also some pretty average teams that toured New Zealand, such as the Netherlands and Bangladesh. Then there was some shocking summer weather.

Cricket was a good get, but what Spark Sport really needed was one of the big winter codes and it failed to land any of them.

Sky Sport was never going to let go of rugby, but it also kept hold of the football A-League and, crucially, it threw huge money at the NRL to keep league. It’s safe to assume that had Spark Sport got the NRL, it wouldn’t be closing down this week.

It also missed out on the Australian NBL, netball in New Zealand and Supercars.

Essentially the game was up when the Premier League went back to Sky and it was no coincidence that the announcement it had also got back Formula One came on the same day as Spark Sport confirmed its closure.

As everyone in TV knows, content is king and Spark Sport didn’t have enough of it to wear any sort of crown.

When Spark announced it was closing down its sports streaming service on December 16 last year, it confirmed it was writing off $52 million for sports rights it had paid for through to 2028.

Most of the rights Spark Sport have will move to Duke and TVNZ+, including the Ashes test series which continues on Wednesday. It will be the first time since the late 1990s that a home summer of cricket will be entirely free-to-air in New Zealand.

Other sports are also going to the state broadcaster, although there’s no word yet on what will happen to Champions League football.

Will anyone ever take on Sky again? TVNZ isn’t saying what it will do once it eventually loses all the rights it was gifted by Spark Sport, but it’s doubtful it could win any bidding wars with Sky for future rights.

Surely Spark would have tried to find a buyer for its sports platform before quitting and the fact that it couldn’t find anyone suggests New Zealand is just too small a market for a big international player to bother with.

Sports viewers can only hope Sky TV doesn’t slip back into old habits. However, on Friday, yes the day that Spark Sport closes, there will be the second price hike for Sky Sport this year. So things aren’t looking too good on that front.