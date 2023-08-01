Usman Khawaja and Ricky Ponting blast 'uncomparable' ball after change sparks collapse

Usman Khawaja believes the controversial ball change after he was struck on the head by Mark Wood was the tipping point that moved the fifth Ashes test in England's favour.

Australia was cruising at 0-126 when Khawaja was hit in the 37th over of Australia's chase, shortly before rain struck that would eventually bring about an early stumps.

Umpires Joel Wilson and Kumar Dharmasena then judged the ball to have been damaged, and opted to change it to a different ball which was notably shinier ﻿than the old ball.﻿

Khawaja said he knew straight away the two balls were significantly different.﻿

"The first over (after) they changed that ball I knew straight away that this ball is very different," he said on Nine's coverage after play on day five.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Usman Khawaja was struck on the helmet which caused the ball to be changed.

"I went up to Kumar and asked 'how old is this ball you've given him' because it felt like it was eight overs old.

"You could see the writing on both sides and it hit my bat so hard ... I mean I've opened (in) every single innings this Ashes series and I haven't felt a ball hit my bat as hard as that ball felt."

Khawaja said he then warned incoming batters to we wary of the 'old' ball.﻿

"I said to the boys coming into it, be careful, this new ball is going to be tricky. It's going to be a lot harder than that other ball," he said.

"Some things you can't control in this game and it's disappointing for us because I felt like we had a real stranglehold on that game.

"Today that ball was 90 overs old and it was still hooping around corners and the keeper was taking it above his head.

"It really hurts you, but England is a class bowling attack and if you give them a little inch they will always get as much out of it."

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting unleashed at lunch on day five.

"The biggest concern I have is just the big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen to replace (the previous one). There's no way in the world you can even look at those two balls there and say in any way they are comparable," Ponting said on the Sky Sports coverage.

"And at the end of the day, if you're going to change the ball you want to make sure you get it ... as close as you possibly can to the one you're changing it from.

"Now if you have a look in that box, there weren't too many older-condition balls in there. But if you have a look at that play out, there were some older ones that were picked up, the umpires looked at them and threw them back.

"I just cannot fathom how two international umpires that have done that a lot of times before can actually get that so wrong."

Ponting described it as "a huge moment in this game" and called for the controversy to be "investigated".﻿

"Whether there was the right condition balls in the box, or the umpires have just blaze picked one out of there that they thought would be OK to use..." Ponting added.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Stuart Broad of England celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey on day five.

"Perfect storm with it, as well – let's say that. The conditions were perfect for bowling this morning. No doubt about it, the conditions were better for bowling this morning.

"But ... I'll put my hand up and say that I've got absolutely no doubt at all that ball would not have done anywhere near as much as what that one did this morning. Double the amount of movement this morning from yesterday afternoon, seam movement and swing.

"I think it's a huge blunder that, as I think, needs to be investigated."

Former Australian cricketer Callum Ferguson was strong in his criticism of the decision.

"This ball is considerably newer, I think it's actually disgraceful that they've allowed a ball this new to be brought into the game at the stage that they did, it's made it really difficult," he said on Nine's coverage.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy also noticed a major difference.

"Very difficult, it's swinging and seaming and right-handers are struggling with it and so too left-handers," he said.

After the first drinks break on day five, Ferguson produced a damning statistic while doubling down on the umpires' call.

"There's a lot of movement on hand for them to extract with this new ball - 3/49 off 15 overs since they've taken that new ball, before that 0/126 off 36 overs," he said.

"Barely a ball going past the bat, I find it absolutely staggering that two professional umpires can make a decision like this."﻿

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Australia retained the Ashes by way of a drawn series against England.

Former Australian test captain﻿ Mark Taylor agreed the ball change had an impact but said there were other factors at play.

"I think the other thing that happened yesterday apart from that ball change, which has been spoken at length quite a bit, was that the rain came last night," he said.

"We didn't get to see how this ball would've reacted yesterday when there was a bit of movement from the England bowlers. Australia scored fairly comfortably in the 38 overs they faced yesterday but only the last two were with this ball, so we don't know if it's atmospheric conditions or whether it's this ball.

"It may well be a combination of both. ﻿Today, as Mike Atherton said (before the start of play), is a good day to bowl."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.