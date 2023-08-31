New Zealand Cricket's new CEO: Who is Scott Weenink?

Former New Zealand Cricket Players Association board chair Scott Weenink has been appointed as New Zealand Cricket's chief executive.

Cricket, perhaps more than any other sport, is obsessed with statistics.

So let’s get the numbers out of the way first. NZ Cricket’s newly minted chief executive, Scott Weenink, played 12 first-class and seven List A games for Wellington between 1995 and 1997. The right-hand batter averaged a modest 13.17, with a highest first-class score of 72 not out.

But in his short time in the top level game before embarking on a high-flying corporate career, Weenink more distinguished himself for his role in an obscure piece of sporting trivia.

As a young, up-and-coming player on the Wellington scene, Weenink was from time to time, called upon as a reserve fielder for test matches and one day internationals at the Basin Reserve. He got the opportunity to take the field in an ODI against Pakistan in the early 90s – an appearance memorable for a missed catch.

NZ Cricket’s public affairs manager, Richard Boock, encouraged media at Wednesday’s press conference to announce Weenink’s appointment to look up the footage of the bungled catch. Possibly in the interests of job security, Boock later conceded it was a difficult chance.

Despite the “fielding incident” in his fleeting international appearance, Weenink is considered a safe pair of hands to lead NZ Cricket as it faces unprecedented challenges at both the elite level and community ends of the game.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink is announced in the role in Auckland.

The organisation’s chair Martin Snedden opened the press conference by spending a great deal of time painstakingly outlining Weenink’s legal and business background and attributes for the role.

Weenink began his career as a corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions lawyer, before gaining executive experience in a wide range of industries including funds management, financial services, private equity, and telecommunications and IT.

More recently Weenink has focused on non-executive director roles, serving on multiple boards, including the NZ Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) since 2017.

Snedden also made a point of mentioning Weenink’s emotional intelligence and “ability to read a room and adapt to those sorts of environments”.

“So all of that added up to a pretty good mix,” said Snedden.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff NZ Cricket's new chief executive Scott Weenink, left, with NZC board chair Martin Snedden.

The subtext of this lengthy career rundown was to perhaps pre-empt any criticism that NZ Cricket has appointed another white, wealthy male to the top job as the national body tries to overhaul its image as an elitist sport, and position cricket as a diverse, inclusive game.

Snedden added the board weren’t necessarily looking for a “cricket person” for the role, but in the end, the best person for the job also happened to be a cricket person.

Weenink is not as umbilically connected to cricket as previous chief executives David White, who stepped down earlier this month after 12 years at the helm, Justin Vaughan and Snedden.

Weenink’s role with the NZCPA – a position from which he will now step down – should give an indication of the incoming chief executive’s relationship with the players.

In his time with the players’ association, Weenink has been involved with several international working groups and will be well-versed in the politics of world cricket and issues facing the game.

At Wednesday’s press conference Weenink faced a lot of questions over the battle NZ Cricket faces in player retention as the squeeze comes on the international calendar with the explosion of lucrative T20 leagues.

“Absolutely that will be one of the big challenges,” said Weenink.

“I think one of the strengths of NZ Cricket has been the flexibility around the contracting, we need to recognise the players want to generate as much earnings for themselves during what is a limited window, while also wanting to play cricket for New Zealand.

“It’s all evolving, so we need to keep on top of that and make sure we are giving the players flexibility, but also really encourage them to stay and play for New Zealand.”

But Weenink, a proud community coach and somewhat more sheepish participant in Last Man Stands cricket, says a particular focus for him will be in the community end of the game.

“I’d really like to ensure we are investing in the right areas in community cricket to make sure it is a thriving game and very inclusive, because that then leads on to the high performance, which also leads on into the commercial side, so there is this nice cycle, but it really starts at community cricket.”