Former Black Caps skipper Lee Germon realistic about downfall of ODI cricket

Former Black Caps captain Lee Germon poses with the Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval in 2015.

Former Black Caps captain Lee Germon is realistic about the waning relevance of One Day International cricket.

When Germon played for New Zealand between 1994-97, 50-over matches were a big deal, sitting alongside the pinnacle, test cricket.

Twenty20 cricket had yet to be dreamed up with the first men’s international played in February 2005.

The 13th edition of the men’s ODI World Cup gets underway in India on Thursday night (NZ time) with the Black Caps and England meeting in a rematch of the captivating 2019 decider.

While the World Cup will generate significant interest, ODI cricket has lost its lustre with the proliferation of T20 leagues and matches.

Germon is well-placed to offer insight. He was Canterbury Cricket chief executive for nine years from 2008-17 before moving to Australia to become general manager of the Sydney Thunder Big Bash team.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Then Canterbury Cricket CEO Lee Germon, right, pictured with Prince William and Princess Kate at a 2015 Cricket World Cup event in Christchurch.

Since February 2019, he has held one of the most powerful jobs in Australian cricket – CEO of Cricket New South Wales.

“I think it is losing its relevance in the cricket world. I saw a statistic [last week] actually that three years ago that 80% of the players rated the one-day World Cup as the pinnacle event and now 50% of players do, so that’s reduced 30% in three years.”

Germon believed the ODI World Cup would remain a showpiece event, but between tournaments, 50-over cricket would continue to take a back seat to T20s and tests.

Fans, players, and broadcasters couldn’t get enough of T20s, leaving the 50-over game in a precarious position. Fitting all three formats into a hectic schedule had become increasingly difficult for international cricket, alongside franchise T20 leagues.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images A sold-out crowd watches the 2021 Big Bash T20 final at the SCG between the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

“I think one-day cricket is a product that has really deteriorated in terms of fan passion and some player passion as well.

“It’s going to remain, but it’s likely only going to remain as a world tournament with very little bi-country series or matches played in between. In some ways it would help because we do have a very cluttered schedule of cricket throughout the world now.”

The Black Caps and England open the World Cup in the Indian city of Ahmedabad – the same venue and teams that launched the 1996 edition.

Germon captained New Zealand at that tournament and had fond memories of the first match.

Chris Turvey/Getty Images New Zealand's Nathan Astle goes on the offensive against England in the opening match of the 1996 World Cup.

They upset England by 11 runs with Nathan Astle cashing in after he was dropped at slip by Graham Thorpe on one, going on to score 101.

Dion Nash took 3-26 as England were restricted to 228-9 in their run chase.

The key moment came when Graeme Hick departed for 85 with his runner, captain Michael Atherton, left short of his crease. Wicketkeeper Germon effected the run out with a sprawling effort from a sharp piece of fielding by Roger Twose at short midwicket.

“I think I probably made it look a lot harder than it was, to be honest. I think it was a pretty good throw, but I was struggling to get up to the wickets.”

Chris Turvey/Getty Images Nathan Astle celebrates his century in the opening match of the 1996 World Cup against England.

New Zealand progressed to the quarterfinals where they met a confident Australian side in Madras, now Chennai.

In their final group match against Pakistan, coach Glenn Turner made a quirky call, promoting Germon, who usually batted seven or eight, to No 3.

He hit 41 from 67 balls and was retained in the “pinch hitter” role for the knockout clash.

Batting first, Germon delivered the innings of his life against Australia’s potent attack, smacking an ODI best 89 from 96 deliveries. “There weren’t too many good innings to choose from so that one does stand out.”

Jeremy Ng/Getty Images Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon and former rugby league player Paul Gallen walk out to bat during a celebrity match at the Sydney Showground in January.

Germon teamed up for a 168-run fourth wicket stand with Canterbury team-mate Chris Harris, who blazed 130 – his lone ODI ton in 250 matches. It remains the highest partnership for any wicket for New Zealand in men’s World Cups.

With left-handers Harris, Stephen Fleming, and Twose in their top order, New Zealand wanted to take on star legspinner Shane Warne and attack the leg side.

“I see quite a bit of Mark Taylor over here, who was the opposition captain, and he’s told me a couple of times when the Australian team met the night before that game they went through the batting lineup and singled out some danger men.

YOUTUBE Martin Crowe's stunning catch helps New Zealand edge past Zimbabwe at the 1987 ODI World Cup.

“He said, ‘Lee, you and Chris Harris were probably the two we didn’t think were going to be amongst the danger men’. It was quite nice to prove them wrong in a way.”

New Zealand reached 286-9, then probably the equivalent of about 350.

Missing injured bowlers Danny Morrison and Gavin Larsen, the Black Caps battled with the ball. Opener Mark Waugh struck 110 and twin brother Steve hit an unbeaten 59 as Australia won by six wickets.

As for the Black Caps’ chances at this World Cup, Germon was bullish. The inclusion of skipper Kane Williamson, who made a remarkable recovery after rupturing his ACL just six months ago, only strengthened his belief in the side. Williamson won’t play in the opening match against England.

“Even here in Australia, there’s a very healthy respect for not only the way the New Zealand team play the game, but their talent as well.

“I would expect us to go deep in the tournament. I think we’ve got most bases covered. Kane is a key part of that, but I think we should be looking pretty good.”

Germon felt New Zealand’s top six was as formidable as any of their rivals with Williamson, Devon Conway, “one of the best performed batsmen in world cricket over recent times”, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Tom Latham.

With frontline spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi experienced in subcontinent conditions, he was confident New Zealand could compete with the ball, alongside their quicks.

“Santner is very, very highly regarded in international cricket. Sodhi is a guy who’s always in our discussions when we’re looking at players we would target to fit into our [Big Bash] T20 teams.

“I think the spin bowling is deep enough for New Zealand to be more than handy in the Indian conditions.”