Meet Rachin Ravindra: Five things you didn't know about the Black Caps' new star

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both made centuries as the Black Caps chased down 283 to beat England in Ahmedabad.

If the international cricket world didn’t know Black Caps allrounder Rachin Ravindra, they certainly do now.

The 23-year-old put his name in bright lights, hitting a maiden ODI ton in New Zealand’s crushing nine-wicket win over England in the Cricket World Cup opener.

Playing in just his 13th ODI, Ravindra hit an unbeaten 123 from 96 balls. Promoted to No 3 in the absence of injured skipper Kane Williamson, he teamed up for a whopping 273-run unbroken stand with Wellington team-mate Devon Conway, who blasted 152 not out.

Here’s five facts about the Black Caps’ newest cricket star.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates his maiden ODI ton in the World Cup opener against England.

What’s in a name?

It was fitting Ravindra’s first ODI century was brought up in Indian conditions. Ravindra’s Indian parents, father Ravi Krishnamurthy and mother Deepa Krishnamurthy moved to Wellington from Bengaluru in the 1990s.

With father Ravi a former club player and cricket lover, his son’s first name is a portmanteau of two Indian greats – Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

“Back in the day, mum and dad were deciding about names and they both liked Rahul and Sachin and liked their names. Ra from Rahul and Chin from Sachin, but that was a long time ago,” Ravindra said in a recent interview.

“Two amazing players. Very lucky to be named after them.”

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Rachin Ravindra, pictured with Mark Chapman in a September T20 against England, wears No 8 because of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Black Mamba inspiration

Ravindra wears No 8 for the Black Caps and there’s a simple reason why.

He is a huge fan of the late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nicknamed the Black Mamba, after the highly venomous African snake, Bryant is acknowledged as one of the greatest basketballers of all-time.

He died in a helicopter crash in California in January 2020.

“My jersey number is eight and the significance around it is I’m a big basketball fan and that was Kobe Bryant’s first number when he first entered the NBA,” Ravindra said.

Ajit Solanki/AP New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra works one away for runs during his unbeaten century against England.

Practice makes perfect

Nearly every morning as a high school student, Ravindra would head to the nets in Wellington with his father Ravi.

When he wasn’t training with his father, Ravindra was in the gym working on gaining strength and speed, and improving his power game in the nets.

"I have a hit with my dad in the mornings," Ravindra told Stuff in a 2018 interview. "He's been a great help ever since I started playing cricket.

"He's got a lot on his plate, but he somehow still finds time for me and a lot of other young cricketers coming up in Wellington, which is incredible.”

That hard graft and those early wakeups has paid off for him.

PETER WATT/Stuff Rachin Ravindra bats for Hutt International Boys’ School against Wellington College in the 2016 regional final, a match he scored a century in.

Schoolboy superstar

Ravindra attended Wellington’s Hutt International Boys' School and was a schoolboy cricket prodigy.

He debuted for the First XI in year nine and was a nightmare for rival sides over the next five years. They had little answers for his stroke-making with the bat and left-arm spin.

His class was evident at the 2015 schoolboy nationals as a year 11 student, being named player of the tournament on the back of scoring 208 runs, with two half-centuries, and taking six wickets at 21.

"The top goal is to play for the Black Caps, but we'll see how that goes,” Ravindra told Stuff in 2015.

“Hopefully it will come soon, but it's about working hard to see if I can get there."

His New Zealand debut came six years later in September 2021 in a T20 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

MASANORI UDAGAWA/Stuff Rachin Ravindra pictured at the Wellington sports awards in 2016 as a schoolboy.

Budding Black Cap

This might be Ravindra’s first senior World Cup, but he has been to two ICC global events with the New Zealand under-19 side.

He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 New Zealand teams with his talent evident for all to see.

At the 2018 event in New Zealand, he scored 117 in a total of 436-4 against Kenya and struck 76 against South Africa.

Ravindra was New Zealand’s third top run-scorer behind Finn Allen (338) and Jakob Bhula (316), contributing 233 at 38.83 from six matches, while also chiming in with a team-best 13 wickets at 22.15.

Two years earlier, at the 2016 event in Bangladesh as a 16-year-old, Ravindra had a quiet tournament with the bat. He scored 58 from five innings at 14.50 with a highest score of 39, but was the side’s equal leading wicket taker with Nathan Smith, taking seven wickets.