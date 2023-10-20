Alcohol creates sticky wicket for Nelson one-day internationals

Crowds at a one-day international against Bangladesh at Saxton Oval in 2016. Bangladesh is due to play the Black Caps at the oval in December.

Authorities are confident the Black Caps and White Ferns long-awaited cricket internationals at Nelson’s Saxton Oval this summer will go ahead.

The matches appeared to be in doubt after Nelson city councillors on Thursday upheld a policy banning alcohol advertising at the ground.

In a 7-5 vote, councillors decided against making an exemption to its Saxton Field management plan which prohibits alcohol advertising at the oval, apart from prices and products at the in-ground sales areas.

New Zealand Cricket has a sponsorship deal with Asahi Beverages NZ for the summer matches, including the right to advertise alcohol at venues.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Tasman mayor Tim King were among those celebrating the July announcement of international cricket returning to Saxton Oval in Nelson.

“Without its sponsorship Central Districts Cricket has advised that it will have no option other than to withdraw the games from the region,” a staff report to the council said.

The Black Caps are due to play a one-day international at Saxton Oval against Bangladesh on December 20 and the women’s internationals against England on March 22 and 24.

On Friday, acting Nelson mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens said he was confident the three games would go ahead in Nelson, after staff discussing options with Central Districts and New Zealand Cricket.

“Already our conversations have been really productive and positive and I’m really confident that these games won’t be taken anywhere else,” he said.

Central Districts chief executive Lance Hamilton said in a statement on Friday that after multiple conversations with council staff “we are confident these fixtures will progress as planned”.

It remains unclear what the compromise deal could look like but Hamilton said the association would “work with all stakeholders to see if we can find some acceptable solutions.

“I have had no discussions about alternative funding at this stage.”

Nelson Mail Acting mayor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens is confident the one-day cricket internationals will remain in Nelson this summer.

O’Neill-Stevens said the council was seeking a practical way to both address the concerns over alcohol harm and the council’s role in helping bring big sporting events to the region.

When the fixtures were announced in July the return of international cricket to Saxton after a five-year absence was celebrated by the Nelson and Tasman mayors (the councils jointly own Saxton Field). The Nelson council contributed $80,000 from its events fund to help win the bid.

At the council meeting, some councillors objected to facing an “ultimatum” to agree to the alcohol advertising or lose the games.

Those voting against making an exemption for advertising said alcohol-related harm was a huge problem in New Zealand and research showed a clear link between alcohol sports sponsorship and increased consumption.

A submission to the Saxton management plan from the then Nelson Marlborough District Health Board said studies indicated alcohol sports sponsorship was associated with “ risky drinking amongst schoolchildren and sportspeople”.

Councillor Aaron Stallard said he loved cricket, but the issue was wider than sport. In-ground alcohol advertising was irresponsible and “in doing so we would be shying away from our responsibility to young people”.

Councillor Matty Anderson said alcohol was “New Zealand’s most dangerous drug”. The industry spent $21 million on sports sponsorship because it worked in boosting consumption, and influencing young people.

Councillor Pete Rainey said it was a “major coup” to get international matches back to Saxton, but it was disappointing the council had not been given an opportunity to explore other funding options for the matches earlier.

He said the tide was turning against alcohol sports sponsorship and it was only a matter of time before it was legislated against. He suggested Asahi could look at sponsoring the matches through its non-alcohilic Asahi Zero “my favourite beer”.

Councillor Tim Skinner supported the exemption to allow the matches to go ahead, saying they brought international exposure and economic benefits to Nelson (estimated at $2.5 million), as well as a sporting spectacle many looked forward to. He urged councillors to think twice “before we sabotage events for the Nelson public.”

“This isn’t the place to virtue signal on this.”

After Skinner’s motion in favour of the exemption was lost, councillor Kahu Paki Paki successfully moved for staff to explore other options to retain the matches.

The alcohol advertising issue will also go to the Tasman District Council on October 26. Until then the council was playing a straight bat, declining to comment on Nelson’s decision.