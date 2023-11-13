England team director says Bazball success 'made life harder' ahead of Cricket World Cup failure

England’s team director says the success of “Bazball” in their test side’s resurgence “made life harder” for their white-ball teams ahead of their failed Cricket World Cup campaign in India.

Rob Key spoke to reporters after England’s final match in the 50-over World Cup, a consolation win over Pakistan on Saturday (NZ time), and took the blame after the 2019 champions finished seventh in the table and missed out on the semifinals.

Key was also the man behind the appointment of Brendon McCullum as England’s test coach last year.

The former Black Caps captain, partnered with Ben Stokes, has revitalised their test team, winning 12 of 17 matches since last June by playing an aggressive, positive brand of cricket, dubbed “Bazball”, in a nod to McCullum’s attacking approach.

Key said his decision to prioritise test cricket had partly contributed to England’s demise in India, as well as a misplaced belief that things would simply fall into place for their 50-over team led by coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence (first published on February 9, 2023).

He said they would stick with Mott and Buttler and also highlighted his own failure in not providing England’s coaching staff with local knowledge of conditions in India.

“Something that makes life harder for them is that people talk about Bazball,” Key said.

“I feel this actually should be the making of those two as a partnership. If it isn’t, it isn’t and you move on. But we have to make sure some good comes out of what has been a very poor World Cup.

“It’s very hard for me to be critical of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott, when I’m the one who, every single time the decision has been made for whether or not we focus on 50-over cricket, test cricket or T20, I’ve always chosen test cricket.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Jos Buttler was England’s captain in India.

“I hold myself accountable for a lot of it. I’ve set up a coaching team that had no local experience, really.”

Interestingly, McCullum was credited by England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, as the inspiration behind their rise from ODI strugglers to the world No 1 team ahead of the last 50-over tournament in England. They defeated the Black Caps in the dramatic Lord’s final on boundary countback.

Morgan said he followed the positive approach of the McCullum-led Black Caps side from the 2015 World Cup when New Zealand also made the final, losing to Australia.

Mott and Buttler were in charge when England won last year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. They defend that trophy next June in the Caribbean and the United States.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have been a successful pair with England’s test team.

Key said England’s failure in India was not their “fault” because they hadn’t been allowed to prepare with their best team in the build-up to the tournament.

“I feel like it's harsh if I turn around and blame the captain and coach when I hold myself accountable for that,” Key added.

Since their T20 World Cup win, England had their full-strength team for an ODI series only once, against the Black Caps in September, with many players committed to test cricket amid clashing schedules.

England’s World Cup in India started with a heavy defeat to the Black Caps before they bounced back to beat Bangladesh. Their hopes of defending the title disappeared with five successive losses to Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India and Australia.