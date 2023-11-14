Cyclone could send luckless South Africa through in Cricket World Cup semifinal

Mitchell Starc has taken 10 wickets at 44 for Australia at the Cricket World Cup.

The weather may be shaping up against Australia for their World Cup semifinal in Kolkata, but it’s the weight of history that is the problem for opponents South Africa, who go into the match striving to overcome a miserable reputation for choking on the game’s biggest stage.

A cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal is threatening to wash out Thursday’s match, as well as the reserve day on Friday, meaning second-placed South Africa would go through ahead of third-placed Australia.

But, weather aside, Australia are well aware of the great South Africa sides that have failed to make a World Cup final, let alone win one, including the famous Edgbaston semifinal of 1999.

Talking before training on Monday, Australian quick Mitchell Starc recalled how in 2015 the Proteas had been upset by New Zealand in the semifinal before Australia crushed the Kiwis in the final.

“I think looking back at 2015, we probably thought they were the only team that could beat us,” Starc said. “Certainly at that stage in the tournament, and we didn’t play them.”

It was a different story, however, early in this tournament, when South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow in their second match of this event, leaving Australia winless on the bottom of the table.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images South Africa’s Allan Donald is run out in a dramatic Cricket World Cup semifinal in 1999. The match finished in a tie and Australia went through after finishing higher in the Super Six table.

That was a month ago and Australia are unbeaten since. They have won seven matches in a row, and this is finals time.

“Probably both teams have kept a close eye on each other and from a few games back we knew we’re probably going to face each other in the semifinals,” Starc said.

“Whether they feel differently, it’s obviously been spoken about outside of their group. I don’t know whether there’s any inside [talk], but we’ve had past players talk about it.

“I know they’re a very different group, certainly to 2015. You can always read into these things as much as you like. For us, it’s certainly talking and thinking about what we can do the right way or how we can approach it, or our mindset to it, rather than in what they’re going to do so much. So, I’m happy for you guys [media] to make as much out of that as you like. But for us, it’s certainly what we can do really well this week.”

Rajanish Kakade/AP Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with team-mate Glenn Maxwell after the dismissal of Afghanistan's captain Hashimatullah Shahidi.

Starc hasn’t made the same impact in this World Cup as his previous two, although this tournament the conditions have been predominately suited to batters.

In Australia’s World Cup win in 2015, he claimed 22 wickets at an average of 10, and in England four years ago it was 27 wickets at 19.

This time around he has 10 wickets at 44 and was rested for Australia’s last group match against Bangladesh as the semifinals had already been decided.

“I lost that one,” Starc said of his conversation with the team hierarchy to play. “It was a World Cup match.”

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Quinton de Kock will be a danger man for South Africa against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semifinal.

Starc is philosophical about his failure, so far, to perform at his often exceptional white ball standards.

“If you look at purely numbers, there’s been a lot of guys across a lot of teams probably not had the numbers they would have liked,” Starc said, pointing out the difference between bowling in the heat of the day or under lights at night.

“It’s certainly been more beneficial to swing the ball and nip the ball in the second innings when the sun’s going down and the wicket’s been under lights a little bit. Pat [captain Pat Cummins] hasn’t been on the right end of a few tosses as well. So I think there’s a lot of contributing factors.”

Ajit Solanki/AP South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo, left, and team-mate Rassi Van Der Dussen celebrate their World Cup win over Afghanistan.

The toss against South Africa will be all important on Thursday. The Proteas have been great when they have batted first and, for the most part, struggled when batting second.

South Africa have passed 350 four times batting first in victories at this World Cup, while Australia have done it three times.

But, batting second in their top-of-the-table clash against India, South Africa crashed to be all out 83 in pursuit of 327.