Canterbury wicketkeeper Laura Hughes stars with four stumpings in wash-out

Charge down the wicket at your peril when Canterbury’s Laura Hughes is behind the stumps.

The Canterbury captain didn’t miss a trick in her side’s washed-out 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield clash against the Central Hinds on Sunday in Palmerston North, pulling off four stumpings.

Her sharp glovework equalled the longstanding Canterbury women’s List A record for stumpings in an innings, achieved by Jo Strachan in 2000-01.

Retired White Fern Katey Martin holds the women's List A record for stumpings in a match with five for Otago against Wellington in 2007-08.

Former White Ferns legspinner Erin Bermingham, who answered an injury SOS, playing her first match since retiring from elite cricket in 2019, was effective in combination with Hughes.

All four of Hughes’ stumpings came from Canterbury’s legspinners with Bermingham involved in three and Sarah Asmussen taking the other wicket. It was some cameo from Bermingham, who took 4-31 from five overs.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury wicketkeeper Laura Hughes (file pic) pulled off four stumpings in a washed out 50-over match against Central.

Since retiring, the 35-year-old Bermingham has been sighted captaining three matches for New Zealand Police against New Zealand under-19 women in February 2021. Sunday’s showing was her first full domestic representative match since retiring.

Hughes’ first stumping of the day came off Asmussen with the duo teaming up to remove opener Georgia Atkinson for 18.

Bermingham and Asmussen combined for seven Central wickets as the Hinds were skittled for 134 in 25 overs in the rain-reduced 28-over contest.

Canterbury were in trouble in reply at 23-3 from seven overs when the rain arrived, forcing a no result with the minimum 20 overs per side not met.

In other round two matches on Sunday, the Auckland Hearts beat Northern Districts by 60 runs on the DLS method in Whangārei.

The defending champion Wellington Blaze bounced back from a loss to the Otago Sparks in Saturday’s opener. Wellington rebounded with a 22-run win in another rain-impacted 25-over match in the capital.

AT A GLANCE:

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield points after round two: Auckland 7, Central 6, Otago 5, Wellington 4, Canterbury 2, Northern Districts 2.