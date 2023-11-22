The hangover: Travis Head's wild World Cup celebrations likely to keep him out of first T20 against India

T﻿ravis Head's teammates have cast doubt over his availability for the first Twenty20 against India due to the World Cup star's wild celebrations.

The South Australian batter was man of the match in the semi-final and the final, where he scored a century and took an epic catch to lead the side to Cup glory.

Head has since been celebrating accordingly, and posted his latest Instagram photo alongside Adam Zampa at 7am on Wednesday (NZT) – 11pm in India.

﻿At the same time, a collection of his ODI teammates were landing at airports in Sydney and Melbourne.

"He hasn't pulled up yet," fast bowler Josh Hazlewood told media when asked ﻿how Head had recovered.

Supplied Travis Head has posted some of his wild celebrations to Instagram.

The skipper, Pat Cummins, could only agree.

"I think it's far too early to say," he replied.

"I look forward to seeing him play tomorrow.﻿"

Head has remained in India with a handful of other World Cup winners as Australia ﻿prepares for a five-match T20 series against India.

The first match begins Thursday evening local time (12.30am Friday NZT), only four days after the two nations played the Cup final.

Whether Head gets selected or not remains to be seen, but Mitchell Marsh isn't confident he will be fit to play.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Travis Head scored a match-winning century for Australia in the final.

"Winning World Cups is made for him, I think," Marsh said of Head.

"They're still going in India, so I'm looking forward to seeing what pans out over the next few days. But yeah, Heady will be in the votes (for best on ground at celebrations).

"I'm not sure he will be playing that game. I'm no coach or selector, but if he plays that game it will be a miracle.﻿"

It seems Head's celebrations are so wild he's barely had time to contact family members back home.

His brother, Ryan, revealed to Nine's Today on Tuesday he could not get a reply to congratulatory messages.

Most of the World Cup winners will reunite in Australia early next month to prepare for the test summer, which begins on December 14 against Pakistan in Perth.﻿

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.