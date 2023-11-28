Three-test series could become more common for Black Caps at home

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and bowler Neil Wagner on the challenges of playing test cricket in the subcontinent.

Three-test series at home have been a rare occurrence for Black Caps’ fans – something New Zealand Cricket boss Scott Weenink is eager to change.

The Black Caps are set to play a four-test series in Australia for the first time in late 2026-early 2027, including a juicy Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There will be no shortage of interest in the series with New Zealand returning to the MCG for a test for the first time since December 2019. New Zealand were thumped by 247 runs in the marquee Boxing Day test match.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps fans cheer on the side during the Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG in December 2019.

The last time New Zealand played a four-test series was in England in 1999, when they sealed a 2-1 series victory with an 83-run win at The Oval in the fourth test.

Three-test series in New Zealand have been rare in recent times, but Weenink, who took over from former long-serving chief executive David White in September, was keen to change that.

New Zealand haven’t hosted a three-test series since losing 1-0 to South Africa in March 2017. They were scheduled to host Bangladesh over three tests in March 2019, but the third match at Hagley Oval was abandoned without a ball being bowled following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand’s Tom Blundell celebrates his century against Australia in the Boxing Day test at the MCG in 2019.

The Black Caps’ next three-match home test series will be against England in November-December 2024. England’s last three test tours of New Zealand have been two-match series. The last one played over three tests was in 2013, a 0-0 draw after a tense finish in Auckland.

A self-confessed test cricket tragic, Weenink was keen for more three-match series at home in the future. That needed to be weighed up against the congested calendar and financial implications. The wellbeing of players was also important with so much cricket being played these days, he said.

“Where we can play three tests [at home] absolutely we will, but again it’s just balancing up that financial aspect to it.

“White ball cricket simply makes more money and New Zealand Cricket, we have a social licence, which means we have to also fund community cricket. Not just to bring forward new Black Caps and new White Ferns, but to make sure community cricket is vibrant, or for people that just want to play on a Saturday.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink is open to the prospect of more three-test series at home.

Weenink was thrilled a fourth test had been added to the 2026-27 tour of Australia and said it had been an ongoing idea with Cricket Australia.

A pre-Christmas test is expected to be played in Adelaide, followed by the Boxing Day test in Melbourne, and the annual early January test in Sydney. Another test is slated, potentially for Perth.

“Cricket Australia came back to us and said the interest and demand for a Black Caps tour is very strong, would you consider playing a fourth test.

“We checked with the players, we checked with the [New Zealand Cricket] Players’ Association, whether they’re supportive of that ... and it was a unanimous yes.”

The four-test series is a stark contrast to Australia’s scheduled test tour of New Zealand in February-March. Pat Cummins’ side will play just two tests – at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

While it would have been nice to have another home test against Australia, Weenink said it had not been possible with schedule demands. Three T20 matches precede the two tests with the Indian Premier League T20 competition then starting on March 23.

“It’s not just financially, it’s the cricket calendar. We’ve got two tests against South Africa just before the Australian tests [in February].

“We even looked at moving the South African tests backwards to try and accommodate their T20 league. Because of the tight calendar and the Australian tests we weren’t able to.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand’s Neil Wagner poses for a photo during day one of the 2019 Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG.

With ample warning for the 2026-27 test series in Australia, Weenink was confident a large army of Black Caps fans would travel across the Tasman, especially for the matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

When New Zealand last visited Australia for a test series in 2019, the Black Caps were well-supported at both the MCG and SCG.

The drawcard of a four-match away series against world test champions Australia could also prolong the careers of several Black Caps’ test veterans, the likes of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee who will have extra motivation to stay involved.

“Hopefully, what it means is that three years out, some of our current players look to that as part of our planning future-wise and gear up for that.

“Obviously, getting that balance between red ball and white ball cricket is important and hopefully it will incentivise some of our key players to keep playing the red ball form of cricket, so they’re able to play in that test series.”